Busta 929 is over the moon as his mother gifted him with expensive designer clothes

The Uyavala hitmaker shared a video online and showed off the clothes

Netizens responded to the post, with some praising his mom and others wishing him a happy birthday

Busta 929's mom gifted him with expensive branded clothes for his birthday. Image: @ingroovesa, @Busta_929

Amapiano giant just turned a year old on Wednesday, 20 September 2023. The Uyavala hitmaker Busta929 topped the trending charts alongside his mother.

Busta929 receives expensive gifts from his mom

The amapiano producer and Thupa Industry record label owner recently celebrated his 31st birthday, and now the star and his mom are setting social media abuzz.

Not so long ago, the Ngixolele hitmaker shared a clip of him unpacking the gifts his mom bought for him. The producer flaunted a certain expensive brand's paper bags showcasing the items inside the bags.

Busta posted the video on his Instagram timeline and captioned it:

"A special birthday gift from my mum, she’s the one who taught me all these designer clothes. I’m happy she’s still maintaining it, but I can’t believe that she still knows my sizes, wow. I’m impressed, thank you very much, my queen, I love you."

Watch the video below:

Netizens salute Busta 929's mom on his birthday

Shortly after the amapiano giant shared the post, social media users went to his comment section and flooded it with praises directed to his mother, and some continued wishing him a happy birthday:

mafidzodzo_rsa responded:

"Happy birth Gwena mfanam."

xo_ntokozo replied:

"the way you checking yourself out kore ao tshepi. Happy birthday B."

annaroskisa said:

"A birth giver always knows, and she never forgets. You will forever be her little child, u never grow in their eyes."

omit.wa.straata said:

"Happy birthday bro."

i.am_kay_bee.za wrote:

"Aah T.man sh*t gon never changes mfana, your mama gon' always be your mama."

sekgwanekeletsoheftonmatsepe replied:

"Reya leboga Mapule..@busta_929 grow up and be the best mfo.. Mmago wago rata boet,thata le gona."

bhoksnbucks expressed:

"How can she 4get sum1 she carried 4 full 9 Months Mara Spirit Buthi enjoy her while she's still alive."

Busta 929 earlier this year built a beautiful home for his family, and netizens applauded the producer.

Busta 929 blasted on social media

In a recent report, Briefly News covered reactions to Busta 929 posting pictures of his stunning mansion, all while being blasted for his supposed scandalous ways.

The DJ has been tied to speculations of dating underage girls several times, and the claims have undoubtedly stuck to his name. He was called out on social media after a clip of him partying with young girls surfaced online and shocked internet users.

Source: Briefly News