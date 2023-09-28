As promised, DJ Maphorisa blessed Amapiano DJ and producer MDU a.k.a TRP, with R100 000

DJ Maphorisa gave MDU A.K.A TRP R100 000 as a thank-you gift. Image: @mduakatrp_official, @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Praise should always be given when it is deserved. Recently, DJ Maphorisa granted a DJ and producer his flowers with a monetary bonus as a cherry on top.

DJ Maphorisa gives MDU a.k.a TRP R100k

DJ Maphorisa recently gave MDU a.k.a TRP his flowers for his contributions to the Amapiano genre.

Madumane praised MDU on X for his log drum and for changing the landscape of the genre.

Fans were in awe as 'Madumoney' inspired fellow Amapiano musicians to express their gratitude to Mdu with R10 000 bank transfers, while he and Kabza, as a gesture of appreciation, would each send R100 000.

Keeping his promise, Lawd Porry sent the Ovii hitmaker the cash into his bank account and posted the proof of payment screenshot on X and captioned it:

"Danko is Thank You MDU AKA TRP. If u (you) want to send Mdu money DM him for bank details please."

Check out the tweet below:

Previously, Porry ranted on X about his contributions to the music industry as well as artists' careers but took time out to show love to MDU.

The DJ was credited for commercialising the log drum that has graced many Amapiano hits and Maphorisa saw it fit to give him his deserved flowers.

Fans salute 'Madumoney' for his kindness towards MDU

Social media users were impressed by DJ Maphorisa's giving hand. Netizens praised and applauded the producer.

See some of the comments below:

@Nonhlanhla_12 said:

"Now we wait for Major League."

@DeepHouseFrea wrote:

"Porry you're important. I know R100k didn't even shake your bank balance. It's like you just withdrew 10c. Bozza."

@AYAPROW_BIGGFUN responded:

"This is what I meant when I said Amapiano saved the youth from poverty more than the government."

@Tsebaie_ replied:

"Madumane o star, you're a man of your word."

@UNKLE_K25 responded:

"MADUMANE BA TSAMAYA KA Di PLATiNUM BUSiNESS ACCOUNT."

@011_bw replied:

"Phori for president. See you on 30 September."

@Zulugodly said:

"SARS looking at this tweet."

@Kmoeng wrote:

"Lawd Porry is not just talk without action. Well done Madumane."

Madumane calls on government for assistance for Amapiano

In other entertainment news, Briefly News shared DJ Maphorisa's frustrations and requests to the Department of Arts and Culture to help Amapiano artists travelling abroad.

The DJ has been known to be very outspoken about certain topics but every so often lets his money do the talking.

Source: Briefly News