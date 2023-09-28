Major League DJs have accepted DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small's challenge to give Mdu AKA Trp cash tokens of appreciation

The Bakwa Lah hitmakers raised the bar and gave the log drummer $50K instead of the suggested R10K

Social media users were left in awe, surprised at the money that the twin musicians had at their disposal

Major League DJz gifted Mdu AKA Trp $50K after accepting Dj Maphorisa's challenge. Images: @ClickMediaSA, @MAJORLEAGUEDJZ

Major League DJz have promised to give log drummer Mdu AKA Trp, some funds as a token of appreciation for his contribution to Amapiano.

Major League DJz gift Mdu AKA Trp

The twin musicians responded to DJ Maphorisa's appreciation post to Mdu AKA Trp on Twitter and challenged every amapiano artist to give him R10K each. He further said that he and Kabza de Small would contribute R100K each.

The Major League DJz responded and said:

"Blessings. The boys will send him 50K USD."

Check out the thread below:

Tweeps shocked at Major League DJz gesture

Social media users were surprised to see that the DJs could gift away such a large sum of money, and said these comments under the thread:

@BhekiBt convinced him:

"Mdu tell me when the money is in, I want to show you something."

@KhayelitshaE declared:

"You just made Phori weak guys 50k USD."

@sizweshongwe14 praised:

"This is beautiful gents. Keep it up."

@Mcloopz_ was stern:

"Please don’t do it for Twitter!! You better send that money to him."

@Kagiso_Bw was shocked:

"He's going to be rich overnight mos."

@MoifoAlfred applied:

"Now you boys are talking bigger things... Eish, fafa ka 1000usd kunzima mafahlana I've been drowning in trying to put ma hustle up."

@Iebzzzza wasn't convinced:

"In USD? It's as if you're saying this for likes. We are now awaiting proof of payment."

Source: Briefly News