Flvme has finally kept to his word and delivered his long-awaited EP, Note to Self

The project comes just months after Flvme lost it following a robbery at the beginning of the year

Supporters weighed in on the seven-track EP and gave it a big thumbs-up

Fans raved over Flvme's 'Note to Self' EP and congratulated the rapper on an outstanding body of work. Images: FlvmeSA

After months of impatient waiting, Flvme's fans finally get to hear the rapper's highly-anticipated EP, Note to Self. The project runs seven tracks long, where guest features from Maglera Doe Boy, 25K, and Ecco The Beast helped bring the project together.

Mzansi shared their thoughts on the project, giving it high ratings while celebrating Flvme's musicality.

Fans weigh in on Note to Self

In the early hours of 6 October, Flvme honoured 'New Music Friday' with the release of his long-awaited project, Note to Self.

The seven-track EP follows Flvme's last release, The Lost Pack: Vol.1, dropped in May 2023 to critical acclaim from the former Wrecking Crew member's fans.

Flvme's supporters gave their feedback on his new project:

SkinnyJupiter99 said:

"Thank you for the inspiration and feeding our souls with good music."

Iam_kaysquare responded:

"You’re the greatest. Keep Goin’ is my favourite!"

brainothegenius commented:

"The EP is perfect man, very cohesive and concise. It's easy to start it from the top again after listening to WISH I KNEW."

LungaSithole14 said:

"With Flvme, you're guaranteed good music no hogwash."

Sphinx_Lunatic responded:

"I personally feel like Flvme got a different cheat code. Homie NEVER F*CKEN miss!!!"

chauncie_Lupine commented:

"Note to self is soooo good man wow! Flvme did it again."

Flvme gets robbed of equipment

Back in May 2023, Flvme revealed that he had gotten robbed at gunpoint where all his valuables were stolen from his home. This includes his laptop that contained the rapper's music, along with clothing items, and home appliances.

He recently raised concern among fans after posting a cryptic social media post to his mother.

Talking to Bhuda T on Choppin' It, the CandyMan hitmaker said hours before the raid, he felt uneasy:

"I had a weird feeling that moment going to sleep, I just started feeling down for no reason. At that moment, I just started praying and after that, I just go to sleep."

Hours later, the rapper's house was raided by masked men with guns and a machete:

"He wasn’t really aggressive, he pointed the gun at me and was like 'Bro, we ain’t trying to do you dirty, we just trying to get some money and some gadgets and we’re out of here.'"

