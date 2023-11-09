Sjava criticised current music trends, expressing concern about inappropriate content that isn't suitable for family gatherings

He advocated for crafting music with positive messages of love and peace, urging artists to create content that can be enjoyed by both older and younger audiences

Sjava also emphasizes the importance of collaboration among artists, citing his successful collaboration with Big Zulu as an example of unity in the music industry

Sjava has shared his thoughts on how some artists are making inappropriate music. The rapper stressed the need to craft music with a message that can connect with both older and younger audiences.

Sjava denounces violent music

Award-winning hitmaker Sjava recently added his two cents to some of the music that is being released nowadays. The uMama hitmaker noted with concern that some artists and musicians are releasing music that fans can't enjoy at family gatherings.

According to SAHipHopMag, the star emphasised the importance of conveying themes of love and peace in musical content, discouraging the use of violent or offensive language.

"We must create music, something soft, elderly friendly, family music, something that you can play for your parents. No swearing, or violence, it should be about love and motivation, something enjoyable."

Sjava preaches peace among artists

The rapper also encouraged fans to stop competing with each other, but rather work together and inspire each other.

The star is an example of practising what he preaches as he also collaborated with fellow star Big Zulu on an album that has been topping charts and making headlines.

He added that for artists to produce the best results, they must work together and collaborate. He said:

"And for us to get those results we have to be in sync. It’s not about who’s better than the other."

Heavy K completes final Respect the Drumboss album

Briefly News previously reported that is Heavy K contemplating retiring from music. The DJ/ producer revealed in July 2023 that he would be releasing his next album, RTD2023 (Respect the Drumboss 2023), and has now given an update saying the project is complete. Fans can't wait to hear what the Drumboss has been cooking.

We're going to be ushering in 2024 with a new album from Heavy K. The Afro-House DJ announced that his next album, RTD2023, will drop next year, closing a chapter on the Respect The Drumboss series. Taking to his Instagram page, Khusta revealed that the project is complete and ready for release.

