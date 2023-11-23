Khaya Mthethwa will be hosting the 16th Crown Gospel Awards again in its new Soweto home

He will be joined by media personality and a Jesus stan, Rorisang Thandekiso

The annual awards received the highest number of nomination entries this year following the COVID-19 pandemic

Khaya Mthethwa and Rorisang Thandekiso will be hosts of the upcoming 16th Crown Gospel Awards. Images: @khayamthethwa, @rorisangt

Former Idols SA winner Khaya Mthethwa will be returning as host of the 16th edition of the Crown Gospel Awards. Co-hosting is singer Rorisang Thandekiso, who will help him lift the banner of Christ.

16th Crown Gospel Awards to be hosted in Soweto

This year's awards will be different as the award ceremony moved from Durban, where it was its home for 15 years, and will be hosted for the first time at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Sunday, 26 November.

The organisation also announced that SABC 2 will broadcast the show. The channel's head of programming, Jacqui Hlongwane, said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE:

“Now in its 16th year, the SABC is very proud to be the official broadcast partner of the Crown Gospel Awards since their inception. This year's awards are exciting because, for the first time in their history, they will be held in the economic hub of the country, Gauteng."

16th Crown Gospel Awards break post-COVID-19 records

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the head of talent, Rofhiwa Nethengwe, said this year's show broke tally records, with the organisers seeing a spike in the number of nominations and said:

“We have received more than 400 entries, something we last saw around 2017. This is exciting as it shows the growth and the overwhelming of support of the Crowns after so many years."

