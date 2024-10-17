FNB Pop Opera concert, in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra, is set for October 19, 2024, at Collisheen Estate in Ballito

The incredible line-up features top South African vocalists, including Thandiswa Mazwai, Khaya Mthethwa, and 18-year-old Sethabile Hlabangane

FNB's Chief Marketing Officer, Faye Mfikwe, emphasised the event's goal of uniting the community and showcasing local talent to support KZN’s creative economy

Incredible line-up for the FNB Pop Opera announced

South African music lovers are in for a special treat at the FNB Pop Opera. The event has an incredible line-up of some of the country's best vocalists.

According to a statement shared with Briefly News, the line-up includes Thandiswa "King Tha" Mazwai, Khaya Mthethwa, Samantha Leonard, Ruhan du Toit, Karen Petersen, Clermont Choir, Oleksii Ishchenko, KZN Philharmonic Orchestra and 18-year-old Empangeni High School pupil Sethabile Hlabangane.

More details about the FNB Pop Opera

Speaking about the event, FNB’s Chief Marketing Officer Faye Mfikwe said the aim is to bring the community together.

"Since we started this initiative close to three decades ago, our goal has always been clear: bring the community together and showcase homegrown talent among South Africa’s best. Last year, in addition to that, we sought to utilise the gift of music to bring hope to a province ravaged by natural disasters.

"This year, we continue our legacy and give a platform to both established and emerging artists in KZN and support the province’s creative economy. And, as we continue to shine a spotlight on the province’s incredible talent, it’s only fitting for young and vibrant artists like Sethabile, the youngest performer to grace this stage, to form part and parcel of the lineup."

