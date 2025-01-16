The Soweto Gospel Choir recently joined forces with Nigerian musician, Mr. Dutch

The singer spoke about his experience working with the choir ahead of his debut album

He also enlisted a budding TikTok musician and hoped that their song would change lives, including theirs

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mr Dutch wants his song with the Soweto Gospel Choir to make a positive impact on people's lives. Image: ZiMoja

Source: UGC

South Africa and Nigeria recently joined forces for what is said to be a song of hope, gratitude and resilience.

Mr. Dutch features Soweto Gospel Choir

Ahead of his anticipated debut album, Mr Dutch recently teamed up with the Soweto Gospel Choir for a new song titled Dodorima, which is said to translate to gratitude in the Edo language and honesty in Igbo.

The Nigerian star, who recently made his comeback after a hiatus, told ZiMoja that working with the Grammy Award winners reminded him of his church upbringing and religious background:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"They didn't just add their voices, they infused the song with spiritual power, making it more profound and impactful."

This wouldn't be the first time the choir partnered with a Nigerian star, having added singer/ songwriter Wizkid to their long list of collaborators.

For the song, Dutch has also enlisted TikTokker, Raybekah, with whom he had been working for some years.

Mr Dutch shared his dreams for his new song. Image: mrdutchempire

Source: Instagram

He spoke about his hopes for the song, saying he wants it to make a positive impact on people's lives and, hopefully, land him a Grammy, too:

"We want our song to change lives, be inspirational and have a positive impact. A Grammy would not hurt at all."

Fans concerned about former Soweto Gospel Choir member

A TikTok video of a woman singing gospel at a gathering sparked concern among netizens once they learned that it was a former member of the Soweto Gospel Choir.

Lehokoe Tladi appeared unrecognisable while stumbling in the video, and netizens theorised about what could have caused her state.

Meanwhile, others pleaded with the general public and, potentially, peers to help Tladi get back on her feet.

Donald announces new song with Lwah Ndlunkulu

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Donald announcing the first guest feature on his upcoming album, which is none other than Afro-pop singer, Lwah Ndlunkulu.

He shared a snippet of their song ahead of the album release and had fans counting down in anticipation.

Source: Briefly News