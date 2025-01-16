Soweto Gospel Choir Collaborates With Nigerian Star Mr Dutch: “We Want Our Song to Change Lives”
- The Soweto Gospel Choir recently joined forces with Nigerian musician, Mr. Dutch
- The singer spoke about his experience working with the choir ahead of his debut album
- He also enlisted a budding TikTok musician and hoped that their song would change lives, including theirs
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
South Africa and Nigeria recently joined forces for what is said to be a song of hope, gratitude and resilience.
Mr. Dutch features Soweto Gospel Choir
Ahead of his anticipated debut album, Mr Dutch recently teamed up with the Soweto Gospel Choir for a new song titled Dodorima, which is said to translate to gratitude in the Edo language and honesty in Igbo.
The Nigerian star, who recently made his comeback after a hiatus, told ZiMoja that working with the Grammy Award winners reminded him of his church upbringing and religious background:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"They didn't just add their voices, they infused the song with spiritual power, making it more profound and impactful."
This wouldn't be the first time the choir partnered with a Nigerian star, having added singer/ songwriter Wizkid to their long list of collaborators.
For the song, Dutch has also enlisted TikTokker, Raybekah, with whom he had been working for some years.
He spoke about his hopes for the song, saying he wants it to make a positive impact on people's lives and, hopefully, land him a Grammy, too:
"We want our song to change lives, be inspirational and have a positive impact. A Grammy would not hurt at all."
Fans concerned about former Soweto Gospel Choir member
A TikTok video of a woman singing gospel at a gathering sparked concern among netizens once they learned that it was a former member of the Soweto Gospel Choir.
Lehokoe Tladi appeared unrecognisable while stumbling in the video, and netizens theorised about what could have caused her state.
Meanwhile, others pleaded with the general public and, potentially, peers to help Tladi get back on her feet.
Donald announces new song with Lwah Ndlunkulu
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Donald announcing the first guest feature on his upcoming album, which is none other than Afro-pop singer, Lwah Ndlunkulu.
He shared a snippet of their song ahead of the album release and had fans counting down in anticipation.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za