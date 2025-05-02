South African politician Kenny Kunene will be performing at Rick Ross' after-party in Durban on Saturday, 3 May 2025

An online user shared a poster that confirmed Kenny Kunene's attendance at the event on social media

The American rapper will be performing at the upcoming Durban Music Fest on Saturday, 3 May 2025

Kenny Kunene to perform at Rick Ross' after-party. Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

South African politician and businessman Kenny Kunene will be out and about in Durban this coming weekend.

Kenny Kunene performs in Durban

The Patriotic Alliance Deputy President, Kenny Kunene, has been officially announced as one of the performers at the American rapper Rick Ross' after-party in Durban on Saturday, 3 May 2025, at the Cuba BLK Lounge.

The news about Kenny's performance was shared on social media by an online user @SemakaM_ _ on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The post reads:

"Of Course, there is an after party cause Durban is the home of Fun 🤩, Blue Screen Entertainment has something in store, and you certainly do not want to miss out cause we all know partying with the big boss is unmatched 🔥🔥#DurbanMusicFest #DMF2025 Blue Screen Entertainment."

See the post here

Netizens react to Kenny Kunene's upcoming

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Kunene's upcoming gig in Durban.

Here's what they had to say:

@PhilMphela said:

"He banna ... Kenny Kunene still on that grind."

@Mellow__Xxi wrote:

"After party? Oh, we really don't have a choice but to also be there 🫰 #DurbanMusicFest #DMF2025. Blue Screen Entertainment."

@Mapitso_Q commented:

"Afterparty of the year, no debate! #DMF2025 #DurbanMusicFest Blue Screen Entertainment."

@MrMbulazi_SA responded:

"The home of fun and entertainment #DurbanMusicFest #DMF2025. Blue Screen Entertainment."

@TommyFLO_ replied:

"Rick Ross is Zulu."

Politician Kenny Kunene is back in the entertainment industry. Image: Lucky Nxumalo

Source: Getty Images

Rick Ross to perform in Durban

In February 2025, it was announced that the star who bagged a massive collaboration with Pick 'n Pay will be performing at the upcoming Durban Music Festival, which will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

In a press conference which was held in Umhlanga, Durban, recently, Gregory Wings revealed to the media that the festival has changed venues and that it will no longer take place at Kings Parks Stadium but that the the date of the event remains the same.

He said:

"The venue change is going to allow us to give attendees the overall experience and also accommodate a larger number of people. Moses Mabhida will absolutely provide us with an ideal setting for his highly-anticipated festival in May 2025."

The ticket sale went live on Friday, 14 February 2025, with Wings encouraging everybody to secure their tickets as early as possible to avoid disappointment at a later stage when tickets would've been sold out.

What you need to know about Rick Ross

William Leonard Roberts II, better known as Rick Ross, is an influential American rapper, entrepreneur, and founder of Maybach Music Group. Growing up in a rough neighbourhood north of Miami, he was drawn to street music and the culture surrounding it.

Though he briefly attended college, he left to pursue a rap career while also getting involved in the drug trade. His breakthrough came with the 2006 hit Hustlin, which went gold and caught the attention of Jay-Z, leading to a deal with Def Jam Records.

Yolanda links up with Rick Ross

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Rick Ross' rendezvous with Yolanda Mukondeleli.

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant shared more details about what their exciting meet-up was all about.

Source: Briefly News