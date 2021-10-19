Auditions for Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 have opened and peeps could not wait to put themselves forward

Big Brother Mzansi shared the news on social media, dropping a direct link to the user-friendly online auditions

Social media has been buzzing over the Big Brother Mzansi online auditions with peeps sharing their clips to gain popularity

Big Brother Mzansi is returning for a third season and peeps just cannot wait to get on with their auditions. Errrybody wants a piece of this pie!

After six years since it last premiered, the third season of one of South Africa’s most popular reality shows, 'Big Brother Mzansi', will be returning to our screens soon. Image: @BBMzansi

Source: Twitter

Auditions are open and will run from 19 October to 6 November. All you have to do is fill out an online form, submit an audition video and wait to see if you are a BBMzansi Season 3 contestant.

Big Brother Mzansi took to social media to drop the news. Entries are only open to people over the age of 21 and bring something to the table that no one else can.

Good luck!

Big Brother Mzansi posted:

Social media has been going cray ever since the online auditions opened. People have so many questions, including what they will get when they are crowned the next Big Brother Mzansi winner; everyone wants to be Mzansi’s next.

Take a look at some of the pandemonium:

@jerry_maqelepo was crying:

“Some of us are turning 21 on November @BBMzansi so what happens about that? #BBMzansi”

@Nokwazi54735434 is ready to play:

“I have submitted my video audition ️️️#BBMzansi”

@NtanziNqobile needed a lil something something:

“Why are the prizes not mentioned for some motivation to submit applications #BBMzansi”

@Renuile1 was on it:

@LeratoAnthony’s begging for a spot, lol:

@Zwandz_N promises they will not be sorry:

As always, Big Brother has avid watchers glued to their screens, watching every move the contestants make. It is pretty much like a real-life version of The Sims.

