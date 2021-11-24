‘Giyani: Land of Blood’ Rami Cheune’s Performance Has Mzansi Applauding

Rami Chuene never fails to deliver a killer performance no matter what character she is playing, no matter the show, no matter the channel

The actresses recent last gig has been on SABC 2 Xitsonga drama series Giyani: Land of Blood where she plays a villainess named Manoko

After last nights episode, fans all agree that Rami always seems to understand the assignment when it comes to playing the bad guy

Rami Chuene's fans remain loyal no matter what show she is on. Viewers of Giyani: Land of Blood have not stopped raving about Chuene's stellar performance and the excitement to see her in the next episode is bubbling.

Rami Cheune is killing the game at her new gig playing Manoko in 'Giyani: Land of Blood'. Image: Twitter

The proudly Xitsonga telenovela returned to its home channel for a much anticipated second season this month. IOL reports that the show came back to its loyal viewers with a better script, some new cast members and even more drama. Speaking about what to expect on the second season, the SABC 2 programme manager said:

"Not only can viewers look forward to seeing their old favourite characters back on their small screens, SABC is delighted to announce that the talented and much-loved Rami Chuene joins season 2 of ’Giyani."

Rami has made her official debut on the show and viewers were far from disappointed. While the show trends on Twitter, Rami's character has got many people clapping for her incredible performance.

Rami Chuene clears the air about the ongoing marriage rumours

Briefly News reported that Rami is a legend at her craft. She is easily one of the most talented actresses in South Africa but nobody who have thought that she would take her acting off-screen. Rami has had the whole country thinking she was one of the many Saffas who got married on the Heritage weekend.

OKMzansi reports that Rami Chuene finally confessed to the wedding snap being a hoax. Turns out the actress landed a gig on SABC 2's Giyani: Land of Blood and the role required her to wear a wedding dress.

Rami came clean when she posted the trailer to the drama series, where she can be seen wearing the exact same dress and firing some heavy guns.

