The Mseleku patriarch and his loved ones celebrated the jolly holiday a little early this year to showcase how things are done in the proudly African household

Uthando Nesthembu’s Musa Mseleku shared a glimpse of what to expect with a trailer of the special that will air on SABC 1 tonight

The TV personality also shared what he enjoyed the most about documenting the fond memories he and his clan create on notable occasions

Musa Mseleku, his four wives, 10 children and other relatives came together to showcase how they do Christmas on Ihlahla lika Khisimusi. The family-oriented telecast will be available to watch at 9pm tonight.

In the trailer shared by Mseleku, fans can see his children plotting to mark the holiday how they see fit. As a result, the father of 10 and his wives step in to create a celebration that incorporates both Western and African cultures.

Fans can also expect to see every member of the brood getting involved as seen in an extended clip presented to us by Musa. Mseleku also let us know what parts about recording the affairs brought him the most joy. He said:

“I feel we are blessed as a family to preserve these stories right at home in uMzumbe. We are telling this African Christmas celebration according to what our people used to do.

"I love the fact that our family comes from different homes and backyards but they are able to tell this unique story. Most people will relate because this is one of the spaces where the spirit of ubuntu has been wildly embraced by those who have together with those who don't have.”

