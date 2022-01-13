Musa Mseleku's wives have landed another TV show as they've been revealed as the new hosts of SABC 1's Igumbi Lamakhosikazi

The polygamist's wives MaYeni, MaNgwabe, MaKhumalo and MaCele will discuss issues affecting women in their new talk show

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to social media to share that the new programme will hit Mzansi TV screens in February

Musa Mseleku's four wives have bagged a talk show on SABC 1. MaYeni, MaKhumalo, MaCele and MaNgwabe have been announced as the new hosts of Igumbi Lamakhosikazi.

Musa Mseleku's wives have bagged a hosting gig on a new SABC 1 talk show.

Source: Instagram

The polygamist and his baes have been the talk of the towm for a few years now since their Mzansi Magic show, Uthando Nesthembu, became a hit in Mzansi.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to Twitter to share Musa Mseleku's women's good news. Phil shared that she new show will air its first episode in February. He captioned his post:

"CASTING NEWS: Mseleku Wives to host talk show. Polygamist Musa Mseleku’s wives have scored their own talk show on SABC1. MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe will co-host a 13-part talk show called Igumbi Lamakhosikazi."

@ohsnapitsvuyo_p said:

"Wow. Mseleku has really put his wives in hey. They're celebs and now talk show hosts because of him."

@Evo_Xabi wrote:

"I'm now convinced that show is scripted."

@YoloRadie commented:

"You might have a point, remember the Christmas special they had on SABC 1, they were all getting along, like nothing happened. I'm not saying it's not right for them not to get along but I was surprised nje."

@Thandi06629628 wrote:

"I thought they hated each other."

@kiabady added:

"Nywe nywe Mbali is leaving. How when they get bags left to right. Makhumalo joined the Rhod now this?"

MaNgwabe stands her grounds as 5th wife discussion hits up

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the viewers of Uthando Nesthembu applauded MaNgwabe for standing her ground on the latest episode. MaNgwabe's hubby Musa Mseleku wants to take a fifth wife but she is against the idea.

MaNgwabe, who is the polygamist's fourth wife, told her hubby in the face that she's walking out of their marriage if Musa takes z fifth wife. A huge argument ensued between Musa Mseleku and MaNgwabe during a family dinner and they even had to ask their kids to leave the room.

The fans of the show have taken to Twitter to praise MaNgwabe for expressing her views on the fifth wife. They are showing her support for standing up to her boo.

Source: Briefly News