Lasizwe has long been teasing an upcoming acting role and social media pop culture commentator, Phil Mphela finally announced that he will be on Durban Gen

Many peeps were not impressed with Lasizwe’s good news this morning, sharing their disappointed reactions to the casting reveal on Twitter

Plenty of tweeps complained that tons of talented South Africans who studied for the acting profession might have been overlooked so Lasizwe could appear on the show

Lasizwe’s new TV role has finally made it to the ears of the public and they are not happy. The media persona has teased that he will be taking on a larger acting role for weeks, but peeps are at odds about his Durban Gen casting.

The news became wider public knowledge this morning after Phil Mphela tweeted about Lasizwe’s new bag. Phil did not go into detail about Lasizwe’s role, but just knowing he’d be on Durban Gen was enough to set peeps off.

Tweeps reacted to the news, letting the internet know that they are not happy for Lasizwe. They substantiated their concerns by suggesting that several peeps who might have deserved the role didn’t get it down to Lasizwe’s popularity.

Take a look at some of the critiques Mzansi netizens aired out under Phil’s tweet below.

@Nduh_Manzini said:

“I just feel sorry for those who actually studied for acting and those who are still thinking of doing it. The entertainment industry is messed up and I don't think it's can be fixed, it has gone too far.”

@officialshlelo noted:

“People at acting schools are wasting their time there if people from the internet are taking their jobs... the new way of doing things in SA is being popular on the internet, that's the paper to GET ANYWHERE”

@LindokuhleScel9 declared:

“We have lots of youth who are craving opportunities like this. We need to see new faces on TV now. I doubt that he even went to auditions”

Lasizwe about to debut his acting career on national TV, vows to give his best

In more stories about Lasizwe, Briefly News recently reported that he was spreading his wings. The YouTuber vowed to give acting his best shot this year as he is about to debut his acting career.

According to reports, the popular media personality is currently filming multiple shows. He's about to appear on his first acting gig on a national broadcasting channel. He gave SABC 1 or e.tv a hint but refused to disclose the project his working on.

TshisaLIVE reported that the star will also make an appearance on a Netflix show which is also coming soon. Lasizwe said he's giving his all this year as he also has a huge project coming on his YouTube channel.

