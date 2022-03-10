Inno Morolong's new reality show trended for all the wrong reasons when actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi shared her honest opinion after watching the first few seconds of the show

The actress did not mince her words when she shaded Diamonds and Dolls and many people who took to her timeline knew straight away that she was talking about it

The Showmax show has only aired about six episodes and many people feel that it is "so cringe" and don't like the dirty language they use

Inno Morolong's new reality show trended for all the wrong reasons recently. The reality TV star's show titled Diamonds and Dolls was slammed for being "so cringe".

Peeps took to social media to share their thoughts on the latest episode of the show and many were unimpressed with what they saw. It has aired about six times on Showmax but the viewers are so over it, according to reports.

Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi took to to share her thoughts on Inno Morolong's reality show. She did not mince her words when she shared her review of Diamonds and Dolls. According to , she wrote:

"What am I watching on Showmax - like 30 seconds in. What am I watching?! This is so cringe."

The actress did not name the show but tweeps who took to her timeline knew straight away that she was talking about the Showmax reality programme.

Inno Morolong and Gigi Lamayne fight over a man

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that club host Inno Morolong and Gigi Lamayne trended on social media after they fought over a man. Their beef started when the socialite alleged that the rapper is after every bae she dates.

Gigi's only sin was following Inno's new man, Femi Large, on Instagram. Inno wasted no time and took to her Instagram stories to share thoughts on Gigi's decision to follow her new boo.

According to TshisaLIVE, Inno said she has never met Gigi but accused her of chasing every guy she dates. She also roasted the artist for her "struggling rap career". She even challenged Gigi to a boxing match to end their beef.

