Survival reality show Survivor SA has returned to viewers' small screens with an exciting new season

The ninth season's first episode premiered yesterday, 18 July, with past season contestants hungry for victory this time around

Fans of the show have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the first episode of the new season

The reality show Survivor SA has returned with a new season.

'Survivor SA' has returned for a new season with old players who are ready to give it their all this time around. Image: @Survivor_SA/Twitter

The ninth season, dubbed Survivor SA: Return of the Outcast, premiered on Monday, 18 July, with a returning cast from previous seasons.

The season promises to entertain Mzansi, as some of the contestants have voted each other out in previous seasons. This past betrayal, along with the prize doubling to R2 million, as reported by TshisaLIVE, assures viewers that they are in for a treat this season.

The survival reality show's viewers are overjoyed, and as a result, they've taken to social media to share their candid reactions to the first episode.

@RyanVBrink

"Really good opening for #SurvivorSA S9. Strong cast who are all ready to play. It is by far the most authentic version of Survivor we have."

@ShannonGaitz

"Such a fun part 1 of the premiere! Seeing everyone again & hearing so many perspectives, introducing the OutPost from NZ, 1 of my favourite mechanics ever, & the cast already firing on all cylinders. Glad we get another day with them all before the bloodbath begins #SurvivorSA"

@scottconnell_

"Praying that for the second season in a row #SurvivorSA ends with my pre-season favourite winning."

