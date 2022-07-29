Uzalo fans are loving the SABC 1 show's latest storyline and are here for the looming relationship between Njeza and Hlelo

Hlelo is currently in a relationship with Sbuda, but Njeza has shown great interest in his friend's bae

Hlelo and Njeza spent some time together at a beach party when Sbuda was not around and some fans have warned Njeza about Sbu's jealousy

Uzalo's latest stortyline is a hit among fans. The viewers of the show have been glued to their TV screens since Njeza started falling in love with Hlelo.

Hlelo stays in a shack called Kuvukiland with Njeza's friend, Sbuda. Njeza, played by Nkanyiso Makhanya, spent some time at a beach party with Hlelo while Sbu was not around.

They both enjoyed a deep conversation and nearly kissed at the party. Hlelo, portrayed by award-winning actress Nothando Ngcobo, and Njeza were sitting close next to each other and the viewers of the show agreed that there's chemistry between them.

Uzalo also took to Instagram to share the scene in which Njeza and Hlelo spent some time together at the beach.

While some fans are here for the looming relationship, some warned Njeza about Sbu, reports ZAlebs. They remembered that Sbu is the man who shot Nkunzi, a popular KwaMashu businessman and thug, when he took his former girlfriend, Fikile.

nicomtattooo wrote:

"So Njeza planning to take her from Sbuda."

hlomla_ada commented:

"The only person in KwaMashu who shot Nkunzi and still be alive just because of Fikile, nc nc nc. I wonder what he is going to do ku Njeza."

boi2melody_ added:

"Yohweeee Sbu uzobulala umuntu (Sbu will kill someone), Njeza!"

Moshe Ndiki gatecrashes Gomora set

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Moshe Ndiki took his 'hate' for Zola Xaluva's character in Gomora to another level.

The bubbly TV host gatecrashed the set of Gomora just to confront Zola's character, Melusi, in person. Moshe captured the hilarious moment on camera.

The star took to social media to post the video of the moment. In the clip, Melusi was baed-up with his boo in bed when Moshe appeared from nowhere to attack him.

