Netflix has released the highly-anticipated trailer for Kings of Joburg Season 2 on their social media platforms

The series underwent significant changes following the death of its leading star, Shona Fergisun, but it is returning with a bang

Mzansi viewers on social media have expressed their excitement about Season 2's upcoming drama

The King of Joburg Season 2 explosive trailer, which Netflix just released, has viewers on the edge of their seats. The series will premiere on 27 February 2023.

The series' first Season received a lot of love from Mzansi, and recent comments on social media about Season 2 proved that the hype for the series hasn't died down. The second Season trailer of Kings of Joburg left viewers impressed.

Despite the fact that the show's star, Shona Ferguson, died, viewers shared that they are excited about Kings of Joburg's return. Usually, changes in the cast lineup agitate fans, but Connie Ferguson's, Shona's wife, incredible acting skills in the trailer have reassured viewers that they are in for a treat.

Check out the comments from impressed fans below:

@MakhanyaPBR said:

"Let's rock and roll."

@PeterMotse shared:

"A day before my birthday? Ke ready #KingsOfJoburg."

@rustyuntold posted:

"I am not going to lie, I am really looking forward to this!"

@nbbbecky replied:

"Netflix serving us back-to-back! This is what I pay for!!"

@napnom commented:

"Connie stepping up, we love to see it. A true legacy Shona left "

@TheRealKostaM reacted:

"Most anticipated of all."

@Ticlick1 also said:

"Can't wait to see it."

@palec_f also shared:

"It's a date! "

@This_is_Nu added:

"Kings Of Joburg was the most amazing piece of work to come out of home for me Hearing that there's a new season coming that I will be finishing in a day #KingsOfJoburg"

Connie Ferguson to lead ‘Kings of Joburg’ following Shona Ferguson’s passing

In related news, Briefly News reported that Season 2 of Kings of Joburg is on the way and Mzansi is here for it. Actress and TV producer Connie Ferguson took to her timeline to share a teaser of the upcoming season.

The Queen star posted a Netflix reel that featured shows that will premiere in December. Kings of Joburg, How to Ruin Christmas, and Blood & Water cast members all appeared in the video.

ZAlebs reported that Connie Ferguson will play the lead role in Season 2 of the series following her hubby, Shona Ferguson's death. Shona played the lead role in the first season of the show.

