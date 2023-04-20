Showmax and Moja Love collaborate in the groundbreaking show KuRuff addressing the challenges of being the sole breadwinner in a family

Former child star Wright Ngubeni hosts KuRuff , facilitating meetings between breadwinners and family members to navigate the complexities of black tax

KuRuff sheds light on the financial and emotional toll of black tax, going beyond monetary contributions

Former child star Wright Ngubeni hosts 'KuRuff'. Images: @wright_ngubeni

Showmax and Moja Love have joined forces to bring viewers a groundbreaking new show titled KuRuff, which delves into the challenges of being the sole breadwinner in a family and navigating the concept of "black tax".

Wright Ngubeni to host brand new show KuRuff

Hosted by former child star Wright Ngubeni, each episode features a meeting between the breadwinner and family members with whom they have issues.

In a report by Daily Maverick, it is reported that the term black tax is used to describe the financial burden that many black individuals face when supporting their extended families and is a topic that is often talked about in hushed tones or brushed off.

However, KuRuff aims to spotlight this reality and explore the various dimensions of black tax beyond just monetary contributions.

Wright speaks about new show

According to TimesLive, Ngubeni says black tax is not limited to finances but includes emotional tolls that come with the unwritten expectation of providing for family members. The show highlights the impact of black tax on individuals in urban and rural settings, emphasising that it is a widespread issue affecting many black people.

KuRuff will air every Monday on Showmax

KuRuff is a groundbreaking show that brings the challenges of being the sole breadwinner and dealing with black tax to the forefront. Viewers can catch the show every Monday on Showmax, and it promises to spark meaningful conversations about a topic that is often overlooked or dismissed.

