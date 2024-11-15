Things are not looking good for Mzansi Magic's upcoming show, Co-Breezy, as the production faces several internal problems.

Some people who work in this production have spoken out about the problematic conditions they work under

The channel has denied any allegations levelled against them by the extras and production staff

Production staff and extras from Mzansi Magic's forthcoming show have expressed dissatisfaction with the inadequate food provisions and unsafe conditions on the show's set.

Presley Chweneyagae stars in the new show Co-Breezy on Mzansi Magic. Image: @presleychweneyagae

New show on the block

Co-Breezy is a new show based on the now-cancelled telenovela The River. It has not yet premiered on Mzansi Magic, but there seem to be issues within the production. Certain extras and staff members said they feel discouraged because the decision-makers do not acknowledge their concerns.

Esteemed actor Presley Chweneyagae, who was previously implicated in the National Lottery Commission after unduly receiving millions, is reportedly one of the actors on the new show.

No food for extras

Zimoja has reported that certain extras and production staff have resorted to speaking to the media about the disheartening conditions on the production set.

The extras revealed how they're often left without food and would be lucky to get breakfast, even though they show up as early as 6am. They mentioned that they can sometimes go an entire day without eating while the cast and crew are sorted out.

Staff worried about set location

The production staff are worried about their safety. The new show is set to take place in Yeoville, Johannesburg, which has a bit of a reputation for being unsafe due to its high crime rate.

No security was hired for the duration of the production. The staff is uneasy due to the lack of security during production, leaving both themselves and the equipment at risk.

Staff complaints have been overlooked

Zimoja contacted Mzansi Magic's spokesperson, Portia Hlongwane, about the issue. She dismissed the claims, stating that there was more than enough food and that leftovers were passed on to community members to prevent food waste.

