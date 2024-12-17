Uyajola 9/9 is expanding regionally, with its first episode shot in Botswana, marking a significant milestone for the show

Jub Jub, the host, expressed excitement about tackling cheating across Africa, emphasising that the issue is not limited to South Africa

He also noted the difference in audience reactions, with Botswana's audience being more reserved compared to the wild responses of South African viewers

Uyajola 9/9 is now regional, and we love it for the show. The popular show host Jub Jub recently opened up about the show's success.

Jub Jub is excited about 'Uyajola 9/9' going to Botswana. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Uyajola 9/9 goes to Botswana

Congratulations are in order for media personality Jub Jub and his team, who recently shot the first episode of Uyajola 9/9 Botswana edition. The controversial rapper and TV host recently got his job back after a massive fallout with the Moja Love CEO.

Speaking to ZiMoja about Uyajola 9/9 going beyond the country's borders, Jub Jub said he was excited that the show was going to other countries because he wanted to tackle cheating all over Africa. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I am excited we finally taking the show to our neighbouring countries because cheating doesn't happen only in SA."

He added:

"We are trying to eliminate cheating all over Africa, we are fixing the continent"

Jub Jub talks about his audience in Botswana

The star also pointed out some differences between his South African and Botswana audience. He shared that while South Africans go crazy and wild while watching the show, the fans in Botswana are more reserved.

"People don't react the same as South African audiences do. In SA the crowd gets wilder and rowdy, people in Botswana are more reserved."

Jub Jub meets Jacob Zuma after dumping EFF for MK Party

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub is the latest celebrity to join uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MK). The star, who was a devoted member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), was snapped next to former President Jacob Zuma.

The popular television presenter was reportedly pictured alongside Zuma at his Nkandla residence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News