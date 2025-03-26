Dawn Thandeka King, Wiseman Mncube and their GO! cast mates vibed to Kamo Mphela's Dali on the set of the Netflix local drama series

Thandolwethu Zondi, who plays the main character Siya Gumede, shared that the cast spent time in between takes dancing and singing

Netizens praised the cast of GO! with fans asking for details on the release of Season 2 of the local drama series

Dawn Thandeka King and Wiseman Mncube wowed fans with their dance moves. Image: dawnthandeka_king, wiseman_mncube

Who knew Dawn Thandeka King and Wiseman Mncube could dance? The award-winning duo was joined on the dancefloor by Wonder Ndlovu, Thandolwethu Zondi, and Shalete Sekhabi who play their family in the new Netflix series GO!

Dawn King Thandeka and cast members' dance trends

In the trending local Netflix series, Dawn Thandeka King portrays MaGumede, the mother of the protagonist Siya Gumede portrayed by Thandolwethu Zondi, Wiseman Mncube plays Siya Gumede’s big brother Shuffle while Shalate Sekhabi plays their sister Ntabi.

In addition to nailing their roles as the Gumede family on GO!, the cast members have chemistry off screen. Former Nikiwe star Thandolwethu Zondi couldn’t hide his joy and opened up about his time on set. Zondi shared videos and photos from the set with the caption:

“So much fun was had on this set 😹😹 any chance we got, it’s either we’d dance or we’d sing😌❤️ what a time!”

In one of the videos, Dawn Thandeka King, Wonder Ndlovu, Thandolwethu Zondi, and Shalete Sekhabi are seated at a table vibing to Kamo Mphela’s smash hit Dali before shooting a scene.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to video of Dawn Thandeka King dancing

In the comments section, his fellow cast members confirmed Zondi’s claim that they had fun on set. Fans also gave the new Netflix series the thumbs up and expressed that they couldn’t wait for GO! Season 2. Here are some of the comments:

Shalatesekhabi said:

“Uhg we had a fun time man!❤️🥺”

dawnthandeka_king chimed:

“What a time to be alive 😍😍😍😍”

Thesaberfirm complemented:

“Just finished the series. It was dope! Definitely talented. Big ups from the States. ✊🏿”

_andrea_jb_a mentioned:

“I randomly came across the series 'GO!' on Netflix Canada. I really loved all the actors, the storyline, it’s top-notch. Honestly, this series is absolutely amazing. It’s really well done.”

Roddyxz asked:

“When is Season 2 coming?”

Dawn Thandeka King and Wiseman Mncube were joined on the dance floor by their 'GO!' cast members. Image: ollyzondi

Wiseman Mncube talks about his role on GO!

Meanwhile, Wiseman Mncube opened up about his role as Shuffle Gumede in the new Netflix local drama GO!

He revealed that Shuttle is a feared criminal who looks out for his family, especially his brother Siya, who is portrayed by Thandolwethu Zondi.

"Shuffle's character on the new drama series is a criminal brother to Siya 'Bolt' Gumede, who is the main act, who takes care of the household and the family, which is his younger brother and their sickly mother, who is played by the lovely Mam'Thandeka Dawn King," he explained.

The award-winning actor also praised Thandolwethu Zondi for his portrayal of the series' lead character Siya.

Wiseman Mncube apologises to Ashley Ogle

Veteran actor Wiseman Mncube may have bitten more than he can chew. As recently reported by Briefly News, the Shaka iLembe star landed himself in hot water after making a joke about Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 couple Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva.

The talented actor issued an apology to the former Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 housemate. Ashley Ogle's fans are unforgiving and are asking for Netflix to drop Mncube from GO!

