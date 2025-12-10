How old is Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen? His age explained for every arc

Though the age of Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen is presented differently across the arcs, the storyline shows him as a student at 16 and later as an adult in his late twenties. He is portrayed as the strongest sorcerer, creating a compelling progression to follow.

Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen. Photo: @gumicaps on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Satoru Gojo is a central fictional sorcerer in Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen series.

in Gege Akutami’s series. He is stated to be born on December 7, 1989 , which places him at age 29 during the manga’s 2018 Shinjuku Showdown Arc .

, which places him at age . Across the anime’s first two seasons, Gojo appears at different points in his life, spanning ages 16 to 28.

How old is Gojo from JJK?

The anime and manga of Jujutsu Kaisen place Satoru Gojo’s birth date as December 7, 1989, which makes him a Sagittarius and 35 years old in real-world terms. Within the story, his age varies depending on the timeline.

He appears as a 16-year-old student in the Hidden Inventory Arc and as a 28-year-old sorcerer during the Shibuya Incident Arc. In a 2024 interview with Japan Anime News, Gojo’s voice actor Yūichi Nakamura explained his approach to portraying this age progression:

Transitioning from portraying Gojo's high school days in 'Hidden Inventory / Premature Death' to the present day [Shibuya Incident], I pondered whether to clearly depict the passage of time in my performance or to maintain consistency. In reality, people's voices don't change much over about ten years. Ultimately, I chose not to alter my voice too drastically.

Gojo appears as a 16-year-old student in the Hidden Inventory Arc. Photo: @gumicaps on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Satoru Gojo’s age across the story arcs

When Japanese creator Gege Akutami developed his manga series, he ensured that Gojo’s age shifts depending on the year and events being explored. The story is divided into arcs and flashbacks, each showing Gojo at a different stage of life:

Hidden Inventory Arc (2006)

In Season 2, Episodes 1–5, there is a flashback to Gojo’s younger days as a student. At this point, he is a 16-year-old second-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High, partnered with Suguru Geto on a mission to protect Riko Amanai.

This arc features the awakening of his Six Eyes and the Reverse Cursed Technique. As published on Sportskeeda, after a fatal battle with Toji Fushiguro, he declares:

Throughout heaven and earth, I alone am the honoured one.

Premature Death Arc (2007)

The continuation of the flashback, set in 2007 as noted by Crunchyroll, shows Gojo at age 17. In Season 2, Episode 5, this part of the story highlights Suguru Geto’s turn toward villainy and Gojo’s growing strength, creating the divide between them.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2016)

The prequel story, adapted into the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film (released December 24, 2021), takes place in November 2016 and shows Gojo at 26. He is already recognised as the strongest sorcerer and serves as a mentor to Yuta Okkotsu, guiding him in controlling Rika’s curse.

Gojo was recognised as the strongest sorcerer. Photo: @gumicaps, @gojo_satoru.official0 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Shibuya Incident Arc (2018)

Season 2, Episodes 6–23, the Shibuya Incident unfolds on October 31, 2018. Gojo is 28 years old when he enters Shibuya Station and unleashes techniques such as “Unlimited Void” before he is sealed in the Prison Realm.

Shinjuku Showdown Arc (2018)

Later in the same year, the manga’s Shinjuku Showdown Arc depicts Gojo at 29. This is the climactic confrontation where he fights Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses, and ultimately meets his end.

How old is Gojo in Season 1?

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1, Gojo Satoru is 28 years old and already established as the strongest sorcerer. The anime character also serves as a teacher at Tokyo Jujutsu High, mentoring Yuji Itadori and his classmates, as noted by Game Rant.

How old is Gojo in Season 2?

In Season 2, the story moves between past and present. During the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc flashback (Episodes 1–5), Gojo is 16 years old, shown as a student alongside Suguru Geto. During the Shibuya Incident Arc, the timeline returns to 2018, where Gojo is 28 years old before being sealed in the Prison Realm.

Satoru Gojo. Photo: @gumicaps on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

Who is Gojo Satoru's wife? There is no canonical storyline in the manga or anime showing him married.

There is no canonical storyline in the manga or anime showing him married. How old is Gojo in JJK 0? The anime character is 26 years old, as shown in the 2016-set events where he mentors Yuta Okkotsu.

The anime character is 26 years old, as shown in the 2016-set events where he mentors Yuta Okkotsu. What is Gojo Satoru's height? He stands at 6'3" according to official manga profiles.

He stands at 6'3" according to official manga profiles. How old was Gojo when he died? He died at 29 in Chapter 236 during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc after battling Sukuna, the King of Curses.

Conclusion

How old is Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen? The Japanese character’s age evolves across the arcs, from 16 as a student to 29 during the Shinjuku Showdown, showcasing his rise as the strongest sorcerer.

READ MORE: Demon Slayer girl characters ranked by strength and fighting skills

As Briefly.co.za published, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge.

The series features one of the most diverse characters, ranging from powerful demons to supernatural humans who display their remarkable abilities and powers. Despite their great skills, only a handful exhibit immense strength.

Source: Briefly News