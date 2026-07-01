As e.tv’s legendary flagship soapie Scandal! wrapped up its iconic run, fan-favourite actress Mapaseka "Pasi" Koetle penned a heartbreakingly beautiful goodbye to her character

The multi-talented actress credited the bold and chaotic character for completely changing her life, shaping both her career and the woman she is today

Her bittersweet farewell from the iconic soapie was met with love and applause from her peers and loyal viewers, who've watched her grow and become a central part of the show and their evenings

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Mapaseka "Pasi" Koetle wrote a touching letter to her ‘Scandal!’ character, Dintle

Source: Instagram

As e.tv’s beloved flagship soapie Scandal! finally closed its curtains on 26 June 2026 after more than twenty years on air, star actress Mapaseka “Pasi” Koetle shared an emotional farewell to the character that turned her into a household name.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress penned a touching open letter addressed directly to her multi-layered on-screen alter ego, Dintle Setuke.

"13 years ago, I met a character who would change my life forever. I didn’t just play you; I grew up with you. Through every triumph, mistake, heartbreak, and victory, you taught me resilience, strength, and the power of starting over. You helped shape the woman and actress I am today."

The actress first walked onto the Scandal! set in 2013. What was originally meant to be a minor recurring gig quickly turned into a prime-time powerhouse performance. For over a decade, viewers tuned in at 8 pm to watch the dramatic life of Dintle, an abandoned survivor who went from marrying Mangi Nyathi in prison to having explosive clashes with iconic characters like Lucas and Quinton.

Pasi, who also starred in How to Ruin Love: The Lobola, expressed massive gratitude for the doors the role opened for her over the years, thanking the cast, crew, and loyal viewers who welcomed her into their living rooms.

"Tonight, at 8 pm, we say goodbye to Scandal!, but Dintle will always be a part of me."

Although saying goodbye to the e.tv family is incredibly bittersweet, the mother of one and host of The Mommy Diaries podcast isn't slowing down for a second.

Pasi is already stepping directly into her next big chapter after landing a coveted role in Mzansi Magic's buzzing new drama series, Critical but Stable. Fans can look forward to seeing her share the screen with local heavyweights like former The River star Lawrence Maleka and Fortune Thobejane. Dintle Nyathi might be gone, but Pasi Koetle is just getting started.

Read her emotional letter below.

Mapaseka Koetle wrote an emotional letter to her 'Scandal!' character as the show came to an end. Image: pasi_koetle

Source: Instagram

Social media gives Mapaseka Koetle her flowers

Fans and peers gathered in the comment section to sing Koetle's praises on a job well done.

busiswaah said:

"And you’re so loved that they dedicated the last episode to saying to your character and you that 'Your story is not over,' and FOR REAL."

Actress Samkelo Ndlovu wrote:

"You carried Dintle with such care and precision my friend, thank you for great tv."

Briefly News Award-winning actor Lebohang Lephatsoana praised Mapaseka Koetle:

"Oh, Pasii! You really carried Dintle with so much precision. PHENOMENAL!"

Bonko Khoza's wife, Lesego, said:

"What an amazing journey!"

Mapaseka “Pasi” Koetle received praise for her performance on ‘Scandal!’. Image: pasi_koetle

Source: Instagram

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