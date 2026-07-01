Mapaseka “Pasi” Koetle Pens Emotional Open Letter to Her Character Dintle As ‘Scandal!’ Ends
- As e.tv’s legendary flagship soapie Scandal! wrapped up its iconic run, fan-favourite actress Mapaseka "Pasi" Koetle penned a heartbreakingly beautiful goodbye to her character
- The multi-talented actress credited the bold and chaotic character for completely changing her life, shaping both her career and the woman she is today
- Her bittersweet farewell from the iconic soapie was met with love and applause from her peers and loyal viewers, who've watched her grow and become a central part of the show and their evenings
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As e.tv’s beloved flagship soapie Scandal! finally closed its curtains on 26 June 2026 after more than twenty years on air, star actress Mapaseka “Pasi” Koetle shared an emotional farewell to the character that turned her into a household name.
Taking to her Instagram page, the actress penned a touching open letter addressed directly to her multi-layered on-screen alter ego, Dintle Setuke.
"13 years ago, I met a character who would change my life forever. I didn’t just play you; I grew up with you. Through every triumph, mistake, heartbreak, and victory, you taught me resilience, strength, and the power of starting over. You helped shape the woman and actress I am today."
The actress first walked onto the Scandal! set in 2013. What was originally meant to be a minor recurring gig quickly turned into a prime-time powerhouse performance. For over a decade, viewers tuned in at 8 pm to watch the dramatic life of Dintle, an abandoned survivor who went from marrying Mangi Nyathi in prison to having explosive clashes with iconic characters like Lucas and Quinton.
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Pasi, who also starred in How to Ruin Love: The Lobola, expressed massive gratitude for the doors the role opened for her over the years, thanking the cast, crew, and loyal viewers who welcomed her into their living rooms.
"Tonight, at 8 pm, we say goodbye to Scandal!, but Dintle will always be a part of me."
Although saying goodbye to the e.tv family is incredibly bittersweet, the mother of one and host of The Mommy Diaries podcast isn't slowing down for a second.
Pasi is already stepping directly into her next big chapter after landing a coveted role in Mzansi Magic's buzzing new drama series, Critical but Stable. Fans can look forward to seeing her share the screen with local heavyweights like former The River star Lawrence Maleka and Fortune Thobejane. Dintle Nyathi might be gone, but Pasi Koetle is just getting started.
Read her emotional letter below.
Social media gives Mapaseka Koetle her flowers
Fans and peers gathered in the comment section to sing Koetle's praises on a job well done.
busiswaah said:
"And you’re so loved that they dedicated the last episode to saying to your character and you that 'Your story is not over,' and FOR REAL."
Actress Samkelo Ndlovu wrote:
"You carried Dintle with such care and precision my friend, thank you for great tv."
Briefly News Award-winning actor Lebohang Lephatsoana praised Mapaseka Koetle:
"Oh, Pasii! You really carried Dintle with so much precision. PHENOMENAL!"
Bonko Khoza's wife, Lesego, said:
"What an amazing journey!"
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za