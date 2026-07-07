Skeem Saam's latest couple, Rachel Kunutu and Leeto Maputla, received mixed reviews on social media over their relationship

The Kunutu and Maputla families have been enemies for over a decade after Leeto's brother, Tbose Maputla (played by Hungani Ndlovu), killed Rachel's father in a car crash

While some viewers are thrilled about their romance, others slammed the storyline

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

'Skeem Saam' Fans Comment on Rachel and Leeto's Relationship: "Charlie will Faint"

Source: Facebook

Skeem Saam fans were recently surprised when fan-favourite characters Rachel Kunutu (played by Lesego Marakalla) and Leeto Maputla (played by Eric Macheru) began a romantic relationship after her divorce from Marothi Maphuthuma (played by Macks Papo).

Marakalla made headlines in 2025 when she returned to the educational soapie after leaving the show 6 years ago.

The educational soapie has been trending on social media after reaching its 5 million viewership mark in June 2026.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald recently confirmed Leeto and Rachel's romantic relationship on his X account.

"The 15-year battle between the Maputlas and the Kunutus is far from over," said McDonald.

Skeem Saam fans comment on their relationship

@Kopanonkwe_ said:

"Leeto and Rachel make me sick!"

@Makute_M replied:

"I can’t wait for the day Meikie discovers taba ya (the relationship between) Leeto and Rachel. #SkeemSaam."

@BlessDinakedi responded:

"Rachel and Leeto? This is my relationship."

@sabby_masabi said:

"Rachel Ke lethata hle.. Always manipulating. Aikhona #SkeemSaam."

@MosimaGlory commented:

"Skeem Saam, ga ba sa tseba (they don't know) what to do with the script because there is no way that they're going to ship Leeto and Rachel. 🫩🫩 We know Leeto ga re selo,(has nothing going for him) but to this extent!"

@bbygalrea wrote:

"I can just imagine Meiki’s reaction to this 'romance' between Leeto and Rachel… 'Ruri, Leeto?!' (Really Leeto). #SkeemSaam."

@weveseencomfort replied:

"Ship yaka (my ship) has problems already. Leeto wanted honesty and to be more involved with Rachel. Rachel now wants to be out in public with Leeto."

@_Lekgarebetsoko said:

"Lmao, Thabo is going to lose his mind seeing Rachel ko (at) Capsy's."

@iamprescribed commented:

"Haibo, Rachel already wanna go public with Leeto."

@WhyUfikelate replied:

"And here I thought Leeto was either gay or celibate. Boom, he sleeps with the legendary Rachel Kunutu."

@Miss_Tshidie said:

"I don't like seeing Leeto and Rachel together, not in this manner, Ebile, (especially) #SkeemSaam."

@Sanah_Filolo wrote:

"Leeto o leka eng le Rachel gabotse? (What is Leeto trying to achieve with Rachel) Meikie o tlo rutlulla masenke mo, (Meikie will tear the roof off). #SkeemSaam."

@WitnesC responded:

"#Skeemsaam, Rachel is finally dating her high school crush."

'Skeem Saam' Fans Comment on Rachel and Leeto's Relationship: "Charlie will Faint"

Source: Facebook

Skeem Saam July spoiler: Tbose Maputla is arrested after Mapitsi's disappearance

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fan-favourite Skeem Saam character Thabo "Tbose" Maputla will get arrested following his wife's, Mapitsi Maputla's, disappearance this July.

The popular couple recently reconciled after Mapitsi cheated on her husband with her former colleague.

Viewers of the educational soapie recently took to social media to comment on their toxic marriage.

Source: Briefly News