7de Laan Teasers for November 2021: Mariaan confronts Lana

The 7de Laan episodes for November are off to a thrilling start! We see friends backstabbing each other, suspicious plans coming to light and several memorable moments between families. Rickus is obsessed with a bodybuilding competition that causes his friends to be worried while Gabby spreads malicious rumours about Ludo's condition. Take a glimpse at what is to come in the 7de Laan teasers below.

7de Laan storyline is centred on the lives of the people living on 7de Laan street. The residents are entangled in love triangles while others are part of inappropriate behaviours. However, all secrets come out eventually, and most residents have to confront their past mistakes.

7de Laan November 2021 teasers

In the 7de Laan teasers below, Tjattas is unemployed and hoping to fix his mistakes. Meanwhile, Connie has too much fun at the bodybuilding competition as Ivy speaks her mind to Romeo. Will Ivy's confidence cause problems for their relationship? Find out more below.

Gabby gets a confrontation after her harmful behaviour hurts Khets.

Monday, 1/11/2021 - Episode 5160

Tjattas is insistent on fixing his mistakes, while Bonita shows DeWet a new point of view.

Tuesday, 2/11/2021 - Episode 5161

Marvin dismisses Romeo's overt concerns regarding Ivy as Bonita and Vanessa feel guilty for not being there for Aggie.

Wednesday, 3/11/2021 - Episode 5162

Gabby misunderstands Ludo's medical emergency and begins spreading a nasty rumour. Elsewhere, Marko reveals the news about Thomas' student pilot license application.

Thursday, 4/11/2021 - Episode 5163

Lana is worried about how hooked Rickus is on the bodybuilding competition. Meanwhile, Mariaan makes it evident that she is suspicious of DeWet.

Friday, 5/11/2021 - Episode 5164

As Khethiwe plants ideas in Gabby's mind about sorting out her issues, Amorey sympathises with Tjattas' situation.

A friend is concerned about Ivy's well being.

Monday, 8/11/2021 - Episode 5165

Chris assists Rickus to make preparations before the contest while DeWet pushes Shawn to let go a little more.

Tuesday, 9/11/2021 - Episode 5166

Rickus is convinced that he has a new lease on life as Shawn finds himself in a tough spot.

Wednesday, 10/11/2021 - Episode 5167

André makes fun of Connie about her having too much fun at the bodybuilding contest as DeWet becomes dubious about Marvin when he inquires about the drone.

Thursday, 11/11/2021 - Episode 5168

Bonita becomes anxious when she glimpses at Denzil's research. Elsewhere, Ivy calls Aggie to vent.

Friday, 12/11/2021 - Episode 5169

Marvin finds himself in a dilemma while Romeo comes clean to Khethiwe.

Monday, 15/11/2021 - Episode 5170

DeWet gives Shawn an inspirational talk as Tjattas finally has a job and is starting his first day.

Tuesday, 16/11/2021 - Episode 5171

Aggie's pals are crossing their fingers, hoping she does not screw up her love life, while Mariaan squares up to Lana.

DeWet confirms that the criminals are under police watch.

Wednesday, 17/11/2021 - Episode 5172

Ivy comes clean to Romeo regarding her thoughts about the women he hangs around. Meanwhile, the Welman and Chauke families are having a blast at a gender-reveal event.

Thursday, 18/11/2021 - Episode 5173

Bruynwaves launches a new service that has the clients ecstatic while André convinces Ludi to contact his dad.

Friday, 19/11/2021 - Episode 5174

Romeo is thankful that his father has included Khethiwe in a touching family moment as Alexa and Amorey back up Rickus.

Monday, 22/11/2021 - Episode 5175

The Bassons celebrate a fun family night out while Chris tries to tolerate an awkward situation.

Tuesday, 23/11/2021 - Episode 5176

Denzil feels like he has difficulty finding love as Alexa and Mariaan accidentally leave Amorey out during a special moment.

Wednesday, 24/11/2021 - Episode 5177

DeWet gives Lana counsel on handling the Mariaan situation while Shady devises a bizarre plan to settle the dispute between her, Gabby and Khethiwe.

Tsakani loses her support for the night.

Thursday, 25/11/2021 - Episode 5178

Marvin frenziedly searches for answers as Marko saves Ivy.

Friday, 26/11/2021 - Episode 5179

Mariaan ridicules Shawn while Fikani offers peace between him and his brother, Rhulani.

Monday, 29/11/2021 - Episode 5180

Gabby's quick-wittedness allows her to absolve herself while Marko is concerned about Rickus, but Rickus later sets his mind at ease.

Tuesday, 30/11/2021 - Episode 5181

Fikani perks up a disheartened Alexa while the mood in the Peterson household is a sad one.

DeWet

Bonita shows him a new perspective as Marita is suspicious of him. He becomes wary of Marvin asking questions about his drone. He advises Shawn and later gives Lana advice on how to take care of Mariaan.

Rickus

In the teasers above, he becomes hugely obsessed with the bodybuilding contest, making Lana and Marko worried about him. Chris helps him prepare for the same competition, convinced that he has a new lease on life. Alexa and Amorey back him up in a situation.

From the 7de Laan teasers above, it is clear that the November episodes are more thrilling than ever before. Catch 7de Laan premiere episodes on SABC2 from Monday to Friday at 18h00.

