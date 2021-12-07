Who is Sophia Strahan? Age, boyfriend, height, school, twin brother, worth

Being a celebrity comes with accepting the fact that you rarely get to live your personal life in private. Those closely related to you also become famous by association due to the constant following by the media. This has been the case for Sophia Strahan. So, who is she?

Sophia is the daughter of Michael Strahan, an American television personality, journalist, and former professional American football player. She is also known as the identical twin sister to Isabella Strahan.

Sophia Strahan's profile

Name: Sophia Strahan

Sophia Strahan Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 28th of October 2004

28th of October 2004 Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Sophia Strahan's age: 17 years (As of 2021)

17 years (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Sophia Strahan's height: 5 feet 5 inches (164 centimetres)

5 feet 5 inches (164 centimetres) Weight: 48 kilograms

48 kilograms Mother: Jean Muggli

Jean Muggli Father: Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan Siblings: Tanita, Michael Jr., Isabella

Tanita, Michael Jr., Isabella Occupation: Student

Student Instagram account: @sophialstrahan

Biography

She was born on the 28th of October 2004 in the United States of America, making her an American by birth. She is currently 17 years old, and her star sign is Scorpio.

Her father is Michael Strahan, and here mother is Jean Muggli. Michael is an American television personality, journalist, and former professional American football player. Additionally, she is of mixed ethnicity as her father is African American and her mother is caucasian.

She has three siblings. As for Sophia Strahan's school life, it is unclear where she studied.

Sophia Strahan's parents' divorce

In recent years, Michael and Jean Muggli were involved in a messy divorce, which had them fighting over custody between the twins. Michael demanded custody, accusing his ex-wife of verbally and physically abusing them.

Michael also claimed in court documents that Muggli refused to let the girls have their own passports ahead of a European vacation with their father.

Muggli went ahead to claim that her ex-husband had hired private investigators to spy on her, which Strahan denied. Jean Muggli met Michael at a skin-care salon in Manhattan where Jean worked.

The NFL star visited the joint every day for months before he gathered the courage to ask Jean out on a date. He had already snapped hundreds of dollars in soap and lotion that he did not need to get closer to his future wife.

They later married and became one of New York's feel-good celebrity couples. They married in North Dakota, and around the same time, Michael Strahan was named the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive year.

Sophia Strahan's net worth

Sophia is still a student, and her net worth is not known yet. However, Sophia Strahan's lifestyle is funded by her father, worth approximately $65 million.

How tall is Sophia Strahan?

The 17-year old celebrity child stands at 5 feet and 5 inches, which is about 164 centimetres. He weighs 48 kilograms, which is 105 pounds. Her hair and eye colour are black.

Social media presence

The child celebrity is very active on social media, especially on Instagram. She has a following of over 10.3k people.

Sophia Strahan has maintained a private life all through, which is probably the best option considering her parents' messy divorce. She is a gorgeous and bright young girl with a bright future ahead of her.

