Who is Omah Lay? Age, real name, girlfriend, songs, profiles, net worth

Musicians have been celebrated across the globe for the fantastic work they do, primarily for entertaining people. One such celebrity is Omah Lay. So, who is he? He is a famous Nigerian songwriter and singer. He is renowned for his unique lyrical element and voice that has captured the hearts of many, not only in the country but beyond. This article has everything about his career, songs, profiles, net worth, and much more.

What is Omah Lay's age? He was born on May 19, 1997. Therefore, he is 24 years as of 2021. The Nigerian music artist from Rivers state Nigerian is making waves in the music arena following his unique sounds, lyrics, and tones. What is his net worth? Read more about Omah Lay's biography in this article.

Omah Lay's profiles

Full name: Omah Stanley Didia

Stage name: Omah Lay

Age: 24 years in 2021

Birthday: May 19, 1997

Gender: Male

State of origin: Rivers

Country: Nigeria

Residence: Lagos

Height: 5" 9

Marital status: Single

Tribe: Ikwerre

Profession: Singer, music artiste

Genre: Afro-fusion

Net worth: $500,000

Instagram: @omah_lay

Twitter: @Omah_Lay

Background info

Which country is Omah Lay from? He was born in Port Harcourt in southern Nigeria, where he spent most of his teenage years at Marine Base. What is Omah Lay's real name? His real name is Omah Stanley Didia.

He comes from a musical family, where his father was a drummer. Although he did not take his drumming skills to the next level, he was the sounded hero in their locality in terms of drumming. Omah's grandfather also made a career as a drummer and was also a percussionist for legendary Highlife singer Celestine Ukwu.

Does Omah Lay have a girlfriend?

There have been rumours that he is currently dating, but the info cannot be substantiated. The singer has never been married and currently does not have a known girlfriend. Instead, he seems to be focussing more on this thriving music career.

Music career

Coming from a family that embraced music, this is what inspired him to venture in the same field. With that, he started music at the tender age of 15. Back then, his stage name was Lil King. After a few years of making music, he ventured into learning music production in 2019

He later hit the stage once again to release more music as he felt he was hardly getting enough credit for his works.

In 2019, he recorded and released his first tracks, Hello Brother and Do Not Disturb. The two songs became the most played tracks on air across the country. Their success enabled him to get the attention of the KeyQaad Record label that would later sign him in July 2019.

After signing a record deal with the label, he moved to Lagos, where he is currently.

His most famous songs are You, lolo, and bad influence. He made an appearance in the Nigerian music industry mainly in 2020, and since then, it has been hit after hit.

He rose to prominence in May 2020 after releasing his debut Extended Play Get Layd. The EP amassed over 120 million streams across all platforms.

He is signed to Dvpper Music and is the first African artist to be highlighted by the Africa Rising Initiative launched by Apple Music.

What is Omah Lay's latest song? The Nigerian singer and record producer has come through with a new track titled Free My mind.

Awards and Nominations

Apple Music New Artist of the month

AFRIMMA

Omah Lay's songs

Hello Brother

Do Not Disturb

Alternate Cuts

Tonight

You

Bad Influence

Lolo

Ye Ye Ye

My Bebe

Confession

Godly

Can't relate

Net worth

Lay is termed as one of the wealthiest and most influential young artists of his age in Nigeria. Omah Lay's net worth is estimated at $500,000. His primary source of income is from his music career.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Omah Lay. He is currently one of Nigeria's fastest-rising music artists, performing his songs on some of the biggest stages in Nigeria and across Africa. Briefly.co.za wishes the young artist the best in his career and life endeavours.

