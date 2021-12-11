Who is Deanna Favre? Everything you need to know about Brett Favre's wife

Does Brett Favre have a wife? Why yes, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback married his high school sweetheart, Deanna Favre, who was inadvertently thrust into the national spotlight in the fall of 2004 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Coming fast on the heels of the highly publicised death of one of Brett Favre's parents, Irvin, and the unexpected loss of her younger brother, Casey, Deanna's diagnosis made her a reluctant celebrity virtually overnight.

Brett Favre, former NFL quarterback, and his wife Deanna, pose with his bronze bust during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. Photo by Joe Robbins

Nearly ten years later and cancer-free, Deanna is one of the leading activists of breast cancer. As the HOPE Foundation founder, she now travels the country to raise funds and speak about the importance of early diagnosis.

Deanna Favre's profile and bio

Full name: Deanna Tynes Favre

Famous for: Breast cancer survivor and activist

Gender: Female

Place of birth: Kiln, Mississippi

Date of birth: 28 December 1968

Zodiac: Capricorn

Age: 53 in 2021

Current residence: Hattiesburg, Mississippi, U.S.

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Caucasian

Sexuality: Straight

Spouse: Brett

Children: Brittany and Breleigh

Parents: Kerry and Ann Tynes

Siblings: Christie and Casey

Christie and Casey Deanna Favre's height: Unspecified

Unspecified Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

School: University of Southern Mississippi (BS)

Occupation: Author and activist

Books: "Don't Bet Against Me! Beating the Odds Against Breast Cancer and in Life" and "The Cure of the Chronic Life: Overcoming the Hopelessness That Holds You Back"

Net worth: $100 million in 2021

Instagram: She is not on any social media platforms

Deanna is not available on any social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Photo by James V. Biever

Where is Deanna Favre from?

This inspirational woman is a Christmas baby born on 28 December 1968 in Kiln. She spent her childhood in the Mississippi city of Gulfport. After marrying her mother, Ann, Kerry Tynes became her adoptive father. She also has a sister named Christie, and Casey, her brother, tragically died in an automobile collision on 6 October 2004.

After matriculation in 1986, she received a basketball scholarship and enrolled at a state university in Poplarville, Mississippi. However, she soon transferred to the University of Southern Mississippi, where she graduated in December 1994 with a BA in Exercise Science.

Former NFL player Brett Favre (C) with his wife, Deanna, daughters Brittany and Breleigh and family at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Steve Granitz

Brett Favre's family

Brett and his wife began dating in high school in 1983, as they both came from Kiln and attended Hancock North Central High School as well as the University of Southern Mississippi.

Does Brett Favre have a daughter? On 6 February 1989, when Deanna was 19 years old, she gave birth to Brittany Nicole. She raised their daughter alone while Brett went off to University, and the pair joined up not long after.

Their family grew ten years later when Breleigh was born on 13 July 1999. Both of Brett Favre's daughters were born and raised in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Deanna and her husband Brett Favre married each other on July 14, 1996, at Saint Agnes Catholic Church in Green Bay. Photo by Kevin Mazur

Is Brett Favre still married to Deanna Favre?

Who is Brett Favre married to now? The former NFL star is still devoted to his high school sweetheart, and they have shared a home for 23 years.

When did Brett Favre get married? Young Brittany was just three years old when the lovely couple married after his battle with a Vicodin addiction that began in his university years. The ceremony was held on 14 July 1996 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Green Bay.

When did Brett Favre retire?

From 1995 to 1997, his name was accompanied by the title of Most Valuable Player for three years in a row. He holds the records for most touchdowns (508), passing yards (71,388), and pass completions (71,388). (6,300).

After a successful career, Brett eventually hung up his football gear in 2010, the same year his grandson was born.

She has also authored two books about her experience with breast cancer apart from being an activist. Photo by Jonathan Daniel

How old is Deanna Favre?

When this article was written, Deanna Favre's age was 53 years, and her husband was a year younger. Deanna Favre's 2021 net worth is estimated at $100 million, and her Foundation has raised over $500,000 for their cause. Brett Favre's net worth is the same as his wife's, having earned nearly $138 million on the field during his playing career and between $7 and $9 million per year in endorsements.

Deanna Favre's Hope Foundation

This Mississippi mother was motivated to become a breast cancer crusader after her remarkable remission from breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2004.

She started by peddling pink Green Bay Packers hats to raise funds and awareness and subsequently founded The Hope Foundation, where she is presently the CEO.

The Foundation was established to provide breast cancer education, screening, and diagnostic services to all women, focusing on those who are medically disadvantaged.

Deanna Favre underwent five months of chemotherapy and won her battle against breast cancer. Photo by Steve Levin

Deanna Favre and former NFL player Brett and her husband are high school sweethearts and still going strong. One has excelled in athletics, whereas the other has faced life's challenges without losing her gorgeous grin. Both are dedicated to improving the livelihoods of their fellow Mississippi residents. Brett Favre's kids have stayed close to home, and Brittany has even gifted their parents with a grandson.

Source: Briefly.co.za