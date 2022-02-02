Who is Robert Ngwenya? Age, wife, shooting, cars, businesses, is he still alive?

Who is Zinhle Mabenas husband? The Isibaya actress married Robert Ngwenya in 2017, and the couple have two children together. However, their family was shaken last year when an attempt was made on one of their lives. On 28 January 2021, Mabena was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder - but is Robert Ngwenya still alive? Read on for more details, including Robert Ngwenya's contact details, net worth and more.

Zinhle and Robert Ngwenya's pictures show a happier, simpler time before their love life got out of hand and reputations were ruined.

You may be familiar with the successful South African starlet Zinhle Mabena, but where is Robert Ngwenya from? This successful businessman has made a name for himself in the entrepreneurial field; Briefly.co.za has the whole story.

Robert Ngwenya's profile

Full name: Robert Ngwenya

Robert Ngwenya Nickname: Robert "Mugabe" Ngwenya

Robert "Mugabe" Ngwenya Famous for: Attempted murder scandal with ex-wife Zinhle Mabena

Attempted murder scandal with ex-wife Zinhle Mabena Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: North West, South Africa

North West, South Africa Robert Ngwenya's age: Unspecified

Unspecified Current residence: Pretoria, Gauteng

Pretoria, Gauteng Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Black

Black Sexuality: Straight

Straight Robert Ngwenya's wife: Zinhle Mabena (divorced)

Zinhle Mabena (divorced) Children: Four daughters and one son

Four daughters and one son Height: 165 cm

165 cm Weight: 75 kg

75 kg Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown School: Unspecified

Unspecified Occupation: Entrepreneur, author, philanthropist and politician

Entrepreneur, author, philanthropist and politician Robert Ngwenya's net worth: Unspecified

Unspecified Robert Ngwenya's Instagram: @mugabengwenya

@mugabengwenya Facebook: Dr Robert Mugabe Ngwenya

Dr Robert Mugabe Ngwenya Twitter: @RobertNgwenya5

Robert Ngwenya's biography

Where was Robert Ngwenya born? This ANC representative is from the North West, South Africa, but little is known about his family or childhood. According to the Daily Sun, he lived on the streets and began his career selling toothbrushes and toothpaste at intersections.

Zinhle and Robert Ngwenya's house, which is in his name, is valued at R7 million, and the entrepreneur has failed to pay the monthly fees of R28,000.

What does Robert Ngwenya do for a living?

Robert Ngwenya's business 20Elevation is a construction and landscaping firm founded in 2011. He has deep links to the ANC's senior leadership and is a leading representative for Ward 5 in the Madibeng Sub Region in North West. In addition, he runs a charitable organisation called the Mz Ngwenya Foundation and started a rehab facility called Nomaqala Home of Hope. He is also the owner of TSM Security and a Nomacala Holdings founding stakeholder.

Robert Ngwenya's shooting

In 2018, three shooters assaulted the ANC representative and fired bullets into his vehicle while he still occupied it. He stated that they intended to murder him, likely due to his philanthropic efforts in Brits.

This successful South African describes himself as a polygamist, author, parent, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

According to the businessman himself, another attempt was made on his life in 2021. Zinhle Mabena was arrested on 16 February for attempting to kill her husband. This accusation comes after a shooting incident on 28 January that led to the death of Robert's bodyguard. Zinhle, on the other hand, claimed that the whole affair was a ruse to scare her and tarnish her name.

Is Zinhle Ngwenya married?

It took these two only six months of courting before they decided to get married at a secret ceremony in 2017. The couple has two children together, and the philanthropist is also the father of three more from a previous marriage.

Sadly, after five years of marriage, the two have separated, and things took a turn for the worst. In 2021, Zinhle was accused of attempting to end her husband's life.

"...nothing plausible was provided...All these mischievous allegations ironically come from her husband who she has recently filed a divorce against, and against whom our client has obtained an Interim Protection Order."

Zinhle Mabena's estranged husband has been handed a warrant of arrest for allegedly breaking the protection order the Isibaya singer has against him.

According to "City Press", Robert Ngwenya's cars are in the process of being repossessed due to lack of payments.

Robert Ngwenya may have been married to the Mzanzi Magic starlet Zinhle Mabena for five years, but the pair are officially divorced, and we doubt there is any room for reconciliation. When the entrepreneur's bodyguard was shot dead in January 2021, he accused Zinhle of attempted murder, and she retaliated with a restraining order against her former husband. In addition, the once-wealthy man seems to be having financial troubles, as his assets are slowly being repossessed.

Source: Briefly News