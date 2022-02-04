Who is Uebert Angel? Age, children, wife, books, spiritual father, net worth

Who is Prophet Uebert Angel the spiritual father? This Zimbabwean born icon founded the Spirit Embassy (later renamed Goodnews Church) in the United Kingdom and has expanded his religious services to an international scale. His church has over 70 different venues from which to worship, and his followers love the flamboyant flair that their pastor brings to his services. This self-made millionaire has a strong entrepreneurial ability of establishing and expanding small businesses, as well as inspiring Christians with his spiritual teachings.

The Spirit Embassy Ministries has branches in countries such as the United Kingdom, United States of America, South Africa and the Carribean Islands. Photo: @Uebertangelofficial

Source: Facebook

This prolific Prophet owns a private island valued at $4,7 million, which he will apparently be selling in order to start his own newspaper. For more of Uebert Angel's latest news, read on with Briefly.co.za.

Ambassador Uebert Angel's profile

Full name: Uebert Mudzanire

Uebert Mudzanire Nickname: Uebert Angel Spiritual Father

Uebert Angel Spiritual Father Famous for: Founder of Spirit Embassy church

Founder of Spirit Embassy church Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Masvingo, Zimbabwe

Masvingo, Zimbabwe Date of birth: 6 September 1978

6 September 1978 Zodiac: Virgo

Virgo Uebert Angel's age: 44 in 2022

44 in 2022 Current residence: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Nationality: Zimbabwean and British

Zimbabwean and British Ethnicity: Black

Black Sexuality: Straight

Straight Uebert Angel's wife: Beverly

Beverly Children: Levi, Jude, Seth and Uebert Angel jr.

Levi, Jude, Seth and Uebert Angel jr. Parents: Samson Mudzanire

Samson Mudzanire Siblings: Benjamin Mudzanire

Benjamin Mudzanire Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown School: University of Salford; University of Wales; University of Bolton

University of Salford; University of Wales; University of Bolton Occupation: Pastor, businessman

Pastor, businessman Net worth: $50 million in 2021

$50 million in 2021 Instagram: @uebertangel

@uebertangel Twitter: @UebertAngel

@UebertAngel Website: www.uebertangel.org

Uebert Angel's contact details:

UK: +443333448612

+443333448612 US: +12407816942

+12407816942 SA: +27510040209

This religious leader is the second Zimbabwe-born man in history to be featured in Forbes Magazine. Photo: @Uebertangelofficial

Source: Facebook

Uebert Angel's family

In 2022, the inspirational prophet and his wife will be celebrating two decades of marriage. His significant other, Beverly "Bebe" has a degree in finance from the University of Salford and is well-known in the religious community.

She is also a well-known public speaker, educator, and television personality. The couple have four sons together, the eldest named after his father, and the others hold the biblical names of Levi, Seth and Jude.

If you have read anything regarding Uebert Angel's daughter, it is merely in reference to the women within his congregation, not direct offspring.

Uebert Angel's house is valued at $4 million, features a 14 acre private garden and is situated in Lincoln, UK. Photo: @Uebertangelofficial

Source: Facebook

What did Uebert Angel study?

Uebert Angel is a former finance instructor and a professional financier with two degrees from Salford University in the United Kingdom. He also holds a master's degree in applied philosophy from the University of Wales in Cardiff, as well as a postgraduate degree from Bolton in Manchester.

Career

Uebert Angel established the Spirit Embassy (later renamed Goodnews Church) in the United Kingdom in 2007. Within a few years, the church had grown to over 70 branches in over 15 different nations throughout the world.

In August 2012, he founded the Osborn Institute of Theology, an online Bible school where he runs as president. He's also the founder of two television networks, Miracle TV and Good News TV, on which he gives regular talks and broadcasts programs on behalf of the Good News Church. Uebert Angel's Youtube channel also features many of his sermons.

Books:

Supernatural Power of the Believer (2010)

(2010) Praying for the Impossible (2012)

(2012) The Greatest Secret God Told Me about Money (2015)

(2015) Defeating the Demon of Poverty: How to Break Free from the Spirit of Lack (2016)

This self-made millionaire serves as a role model for young people in Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom who aspire to thrive in business. Photo: @Uebertangelofficial

Source: Facebook

Is Uebert Angel a millionaire?

Angel has raised and personally contributed millions of dollars to charitable causes as a philanthropist and charity leader. In addition, he is the creator of the Free Earth Humanitarian Organisation. This foundation is dedicated to empowering the most vulnerable individuals and assisting them in escaping poverty via education and assistance.

He is the current CEO of construction business Sam Barkley, which has completed over 140 projects and is now working on projects in Birmingham, United Kingdom, Johannesburg, South Africa, and Dallas, United States. Uebert Angel's net worth was estimated at $50 million by the end of 2021.

Why did Uebert Angel change his name?

Critics chastised him for changing his name from Mudzanire to Angel and returning to Zimbabwe after failing to draw a large audience in the United Kingdom, where he had lived for years. He dismissed the charge, claiming that he had been summoned by God to preach, perform miracles, and heal people. Uebert means "Oracle Of God" in Kenya, a fitting title for his new spiritual calling, alongside his new angelic surname.

How old is Prophet Uebert angel?

Born on 6 September 1978 in Masvingo, Zimbabwe, this successful Virgo will be celebrating his 44th birthday in 2022.

In honour of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 200 scholarships for college and university students were distributed across the country thanks to Zimbabwe's favourite Prophet. Photo: @Uebertangelofficial

Source: Facebook

Prophet Uebert Angel's teachings started from a singular venue in the United Kingdom in 2017 and has since expanded to a global level. The Spirit Embassy aka Goodnews Church can be visited in over 70 different locations across 15 nations. This self-made millionaire is known for his extravagant lifestyle and flashy outfits, which he claims does not detract him from his main purpose - to spread the word of God.

Source: Briefly News