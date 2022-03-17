You may already know Sindi Dlathu, the phenomenal South African actress and musician who graces our TV screens, including the iconic show Muvhango. However, less is known about her husband, Okielant Nkosi. Here, we discuss what there is to know about him.

The stunning actress Sindi Dlathu poses for a photoshoot.

Source: Original

The pair are known for their incredibly private approach to the spotlight; with very little information to go off based on their reclusive ways. These are some of the facts we managed to find out, based on extensive research.

Profile Summary

Full name : Okielant Nkosi

: Okielant Nkosi Date of birth : Not made public

: Not made public Age : Estimated between 45-55 years old

: Estimated between 45-55 years old Zodiac sign : Unknown

: Unknown Birthplace : South Africa

: South Africa Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Religious beliefs : Unconfirmed

: Unconfirmed Current residence : Gauteng, South Africa

: Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality : South African

: South African Marital status : Married

: Married Ethnicity : Black

: Black Gender : Male

: Male Weight : 75 kgs (rumored)

: 75 kgs (rumored) Height : Unknown

: Unknown Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Children: Two children (names unknown)

He and his famous wife share the sentiments of not publicly disclosing details of their lives; however, he’s more of a recluse compared to her regarding common facts such as career, education, and even his age.

Okielant Nkosi's age

As mentioned earlier, it’s unconfirmed old he is. However, some sources have estimated him to be around his wife’s age, currently 48 years old.

Okielant Nkosi's children

He shares two children with his wife, but they have not confirmed their sex, age or names. The parents are as private about their children’s lives as they are with their own.

Okielant Nkosi songs

There are currently no songs credited to Okielant Nkosi as we do not know what his occupation is, and it’s also unconfirmed whether or not his songstress wife has written any ballads about their love. It has been stated that he is an entertainer and vocalist but this is not confirmed.

Okielant Nkosi's wedding photos

His actress and songstress wife is active on her social media pages but has not posted online photos of her wedding day. There are little to no photos on the internet of their wedding day, with photos likely only belonging to them in their personal capacity.

Sindi Dlathu and Lawrence Maleka The River 1 wedding episode in February 2021. To the right is Sindi with her trophy she won for starring in The River.

Source: Instagram

Okielant Nkosi's pictures

You won't catch glimpses of him on his famous wife’s social media pages since she has no family photos on her platforms. You have a better chance of seeing photos during a quick Google search, but photos of him are few and far between.

Okielant Nkosi's net worth

Although there is no information on his net worth, his wife, Sindi Dlathu's net worth is believed to be $5 million.

Okielant Nkosi's wife

Much more is known about his wife, Sindiswa, aka Sindi Dlathu, as she is a prominent South African figure in the entertainment industry. Besides starring in the long-running Muvhango, she has also starred in hits like Soul City, Sarafina, Khululeka, and The River. She’s also a musician. It’s believed she married her husband in 2004, but it’s unconfirmed.

Sindi Dlathu at a formal dinner.

Source: Original

Sindi Dlathu's residency

Born in the Meadowlands suburb of Soweto on January 4, 1974, the actress is believed to still reside in Gauteng. Her husband lives with her, so it’s assumed he also resides in the province currently.

Sindi Dlathu's profiles

Sindi has both Instagram and Twitter, where she sheds some light on her daily life and career moves. However, she only gives us a glimpse into her personal life on rare occasions. On Instagram, her handle is @sindi_dlathu, and she has 695k followers. Her Twitter handle is @S_Dlathu, and she has 355.2K followers as of March 2022.

Okielant Nkosi's career

There is no confirmation on what occupation he has or if he is actively involved in either managing or assisting his wife in her career.

Who is Okielant Nkosi?

The husband of Sindi Dlathu, Okielant, is a private figure who does not disclose his personal information on any platform or in the public eye.

Although we do not know much about him, we can safely assume that Okielant Nkosi is happily married to local star Sindi Dlathu and enjoys their private, tranquil life together as a family.

