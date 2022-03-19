Who is Angie Varona? Angie is an American social media star and model with a Juris Doctor Degree. She got famous for her beauty, which she flaunts in eye-catching photos and content on social media.

Angie became famous at the age of fourteen when her sexy pictures stored on PhotoBucket were hacked and leaked online. How much does Angie Varona weigh? Here is everything about Angie, including her age, parents, nationality, physical features and net worth.

Angie Varona's biography

What's Angie Varona birthday? The TikTok star celebrates her birthday every year on 25th April. Angie Varona's family background has roots in Spain's Hispanic society. She is surrounded by a supportive, musical family. Besides her parents, she has a brother called Christian, who is a singer.

Angie acknowledges that she has the greatest parents. Her father turned 60 years old on 21st August 2021, and she appreciated him for being her rock. She also thanked him for showing her the way when she was lost and for believing in her when no one did.

What is Angie Varona's dog name? The celebrity has two dogs named Bacon and Bruce. Besides being a pet-lover, Angie is a non-vegetarian who enjoys Italian food.

Angie Varona's education

Angie went to John Ferguson Senior High School. She then went to the Florida International University to study Political Science and International Relations. Additionally, the model has a Juris Doctor Degree from Miami Dade College and is studying law.

Career

Angie became famous at 14 when her pictures, half naked, meant for her then-boyfriend, went viral on main adult sites worldwide. A hacker got the images from PhotoBucket and even photoshopped some to make her appear totally naked, despite intervention from her parents and the police.

Angie became depressed, turned to drugs, and went to the extent of becoming suicidal. She was bullied and called a pornstar at school. She had to change schools twice, before finally settling for homeschooling. She warned teenagers in the Nightline show about posting revealing images.

What does Angie Varona do now?

Angie posted her first Instagram picture on 15th January 2012, and her account now has over 5000 pictures and over 3.5 million followers as of 21st March 2022. She uses the platform to post her pictures in sexy outfits such as swimsuits. She has a different Instagram account for friends and family.

Besides a lot of followers on Instagram, Angie has more than 957K TikTok followers and 407K Twitter followers. Therefore, she is very influential on these social media platforms and makes a living through her online influence.

She has promoted renowned brands like Fashion Nova, VPX Sports, Raymon G Valentine Apparels, Bang Energy, BoohooMAN clothing, and Clover dating app.

The social media star working as a model is a law school graduate, so we expect her to become a lawyer one day. She also has a great voice, but she has not explored it professionally. However, she has done some covers of many songs on her channel on YouTube.

Boyfriend

Angie is currently dating Rick Arredondo, managing partner of American Medical Academy. In 2017, she dated Juan Pablo Inguanzo, the businessman and owner of Loaflife Inc.

Angie Varona's net worth

Ms. Varona is worth approximately $1 million now. Her monthly income is over $ 15,000, with her primary source of income being modeling, acting, viral videos, and influencing on social media. She enjoys an expensive lifestyle and lives in Miami, Florida with her family.

Angie Varona turned the tool that once caused her depression into a strength that has earned her millions of dollars. Not only is she gorgeous, but she is also intelligent with admirable academic qualifications. We wish her all the best in her endeavours.

