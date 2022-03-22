Who is Rock Lee’s wife? Among the greatest mysteries in the history of anime is knowing the wife of the legendary Rock Lee, one of the main supporting characters in Naruto. According to one of the popular theories, Lee’s better half is Hanabi Hyuuga.

Is Hanabi Rock Lee’s wife? A significant fraction of fans online agrees that Hanabi Hyuuga is Lee’s wife. They believe that Hanabi and Rock Lee will be together in the end. Here is everything you need to know about the fictional character Hanabi.

Hanabi Hyuuga's profile summary

Name : Hanabi Hyuuga

: Hanabi Hyuuga Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : March 27

: March 27 Age : Part I: 7 years, part 2: 10 years, Naruto Movie: The Last, 14 years, and in Boruto 26 years

: Part I: 7 years, part 2: 10 years, Naruto Movie: The Last, 14 years, and in Boruto 26 years Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Hanabi Hyuuga’s clan : Hyūga

: Hyūga Hanabi Hyuuga parents : Hiashi Hyūga (Father) and Hinata and Hanabi's Mother (Mother in anime only)

: Hiashi Hyūga (Father) and Hinata and Hanabi's Mother (Mother in anime only) Blood type : A

: A Height : Part I: 132.4 cm; Gaiden: 170 cm

: Part I: 132.4 cm; Gaiden: 170 cm Weight : Part I: 28.9 kg

: Part I: 28.9 kg Hair colour : Black, depicted as dark-brown in the anime

: Black, depicted as dark-brown in the anime Eye colour : White

: White Occupation : Heiress of the Hyūga Clan

: Heiress of the Hyūga Clan Kekkei Genkai : Byakugan

: Byakugan Team : 15

: 15 Ninja Rank: Blank Period: Genin

Biography

Hanabi, resembling her father, is the younger daughter of Hiashi, the Hyūga clan elder. Hanabi Hyuuga’s affiliation is Konohagakure (Hidden Leaf Village). She is a quiet, polite, respectful, confident, fashionable, and talented girl. However, she is a strict teacher of jōnin sensei.

Besides her parents and Hanabi Hyuuga sibling, Hinata Hyūga (older sister by 5 years), Hanabi’s extended family includes grandfather Hyūga Elder, uncle Hizashi Hyūga, cousin Neji Hyūga, niece Himawari Uzumaki, nephew Boruto Uzumaki, and adoptive nephew Kawaki.

Being more talented and confident than her elder sister Hinata, Hanabi was made the heiress to the clan. Hanabi Hyuuga's voice actors are:

Japanese: Kiyomi Asai

English: Colleen Villard and Kari Wahlgren

Italian: Di Pisa Loretta

French: Basecqz Julie and Correa Alexandra

German: Fölster, Linda

Portuguese (BR): Ferreira, Priscila

Appearance

In part I, Hanabi’s hair is long, reaching down to the middle of her back and has parted bangs with a single lock of hair falling into her face. She wears a sleeveless, blue v-neck shirt with a mesh armour underneath (matched with blue shorts and sandals).

In Part II, her hair is short, framing her face in an asymmetrical bob style with the front bangs reaching below her chin. Her original outfit is modified and has a tan vest jacket with white wristbands on both hands, among other changes.

Two years after the Fourth Shinobi World War, her hair is longer, reaching below her hips, and she uses a white ribbon to tie it into a lower ponytail. Her outfit is a long-sleeved tan-coloured kimono shirt with red-orange flames and a knee-length skirt with a white obi around her waist.

Hanabi Rock Lee’s wife

Who is Rock Lee's baby mama? Fans who believe that Hanabi is Lee’s wife and the mother of Metal Lee (Rock Lee’s son) think so because she is poised to become one of the most well-known characters in the anime. Her character is progressively developed to make her significant.

However, Hanabi’s fate is left untold, and she is excluded from the epilogue, raising doubts that she is the wife of Rock Lee. Some think her story was left open to interpretation since Kishimoto Sensei plans to develop her further.

Other theories

Did Rock Lee marry Azami? According to some sources, in Naruto Shippuden episode 312, Lee married Azami, Taijutsu Master Chen’s granddaughter, Tsubaki (Council) and Iyashi’s daughter. This makes Azami Rock Lee's wife.

Azami is a positive, sweet, and devoted girl with light brown hair pulled into a high ponytail and shoulder-length side bangs. She wears a yellow and black jacket with a high collar and red pants.

Another group of fans speculate that Rock Lee’s wife is his teammate, Tenten, as they spent hours together in training. Tenten initially had very strong feelings for Neji, and after his death, she may have developed feelings for Rock Lee. But, it is unlikely that she recovered from Neji’s death.

Rock Lee’s wife and the mother of Metal Lee is a character that has not been disclosed yet. She may be one of the cast members or a character that died when Metal was very little. Therefore, Rock’s wife being Hanabi Hyuuga will remain a theory until she is revealed in the anime.

