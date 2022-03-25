Who is Karabo Poppy? Age, family, website, shoes, award, net worth

Karabo Poppy is no new name in the world of art since her craft has received global recognition. She shares her talent selflessly. Even though her pictures on social media depict someone with a serious demeanour, she is overly friendly in person. Her personality is as vibrant as her art. Although not everyone gets to experience this side of her life, this biography lets you in on her life.

Karabo Poppy is an award-winning and iconic illustrator. She is far more than an artist, and the awards tagged to her name can never say enough how much of a star she is. She is a figure most people look up to, especially since she was featured on 2019's Forbes 30 under 30 list and has worked with prestigious brands like Nike and Google.

Karabo Poppy's profile summary

Birth name: Karabo Poppy Moletsane

Karabo Poppy Moletsane Year of birth: 1992

1992 Age: 29 to 30 in 2022

29 to 30 in 2022 Place of birth: Vereeniging, South Africa

Vereeniging, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Current residence: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Education: The Open Window (B.A in Visual Communication)

The Open Window (B.A in Visual Communication) Occupation: Founder, Illustrator and Designer at Mother Tongue - Creative House

Founder, Illustrator and Designer at Mother Tongue - Creative House Alma mater: Open Window Institute

Open Window Institute Years active: 2014–present

2014–present Awards: The Loeries (Craft Gold Award. 2014)

The Loeries (Craft Gold Award. 2014) Instagram: karabo_poppy

karabo_poppy Karabo Poppy's Twitter: @karabo_poppy

@karabo_poppy Website: karabo.behance

Karabo Poppy's biography

Her life would best be described as art. She developed a passion for art at a tender age, and her teachers spotted her potential early enough. Her academic brilliance landed her an opportunity to pursue medicine, although she switched gears along the way and went after her passion, art. Would South Africa have known her had she gone ahead to chase her dream in medicine?

Karabo Poppy's age

How old is Karabo Poppy? Her exact date of birth is unclear. However, she is believed to have been born in 1992. This makes her twenty-nine or thirty years old in 2022.

Karabo Poppy's family

Karabo Poppy Moletsane was raised in the small industrial city of Vereeniging. She developed a passion for creativity during the fundamental years of her life. Her dad supported her dream and desire by nurturing it and instilling confidence in her.

Not much is known about her family's identity, but they played a significant role in moulding her into the icon she is today.

Karabo Poppy's education

Poppy realized her strength in art when she was six years old. She recalls one incident in which her teacher invited her father to a school meeting to alert him about her potential as an artist. She would use typography to spell her name, which fascinated her teacher.

Throughout her schooling, Poppy received academic accolades. Her exemplary performance earned her a spot in medical school, which delighted her parents. However, her high school teacher encouraged her to take art seriously as a career option. Her teacher's insistence led her to enrol to the open day of the Open Window Institute in Pretoria. Joining the institution swayed her into pursuing art as a full-time career.

Her outstanding performance earned her a bursary to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Visual Communication. Therefore, she defines her style as a visual artist.

What does Karabo poppy do?

After graduating, Karabo started working as a freelance illustrator. Her first job involved creating designs for her local church.

Over the years, Karabo has worked alongside Project RED and Apple. The project involved developing a set of illustrations sold in the App Store's top games and apps. Despite her success, she believes in her art representing who she is. In an interview, she said,

The guy that does my hair, I want him to be represented in media, the woman we see at church every Sunday, everyday people, shown in an extraordinary way,

Her artwork is characterized by her African colour palette of rich greens and burnt oranges. She also takes inspiration from the people who have contributed to who she is as an artist and human being.

Karabo Poppy's shoes

In 2019, Karabo collaborated with Nike when she designed three styles of Air Force 1s. The shoes even landed on the feet of the iconic LeBron James.

Poppy went from drawing the shows with whiteout in high school to painting her first mural while wearing them. She admits it was monumental for her to see her name stitched onto a shoe that has been fundamental in her journey.

In 2021, she worked with Nike on the release of the Jordan "Why Not?" Zer0.4 sneaker, Rusell Westbrook's latest signature shoe.

Karabo Poppy's website

Samples of her work are available on her website. So, if you wish to check out her magic, you might want to consider going through Karabo Poppy's art.

Karabo Poppy's awards

In 2019, Karabo was listed on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the creatives category. That same year, her design for Nike won the BASA Beyond Border Partnership award. In 2020, Between 10 and 5 named her the Creative of the Year.

Karabo Poppy's net worth

It is unclear how much she is worth. However, her work has been recognized as part of a Grammy-nominated music video, Makeba, by Jain. In 2018, she was the artist behind the Google doodle on international women's day.

These details about Karabo Poppy do not say enough about how proud South Africa is to have her. She has been the voice of the country's culture, and sharing her craft with the rest of the world is a gift no one can appreciate enough.

