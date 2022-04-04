Who is Terre Thomas? Age, children, boyfriend, height, movies, profiles, net worth
Terre Thomas is a famous American actress. She debuted with the movie titled That Girl, which premiered in 1966. She was also featured in the movie This is Your Life, My Sister's Keeper, and the 7th Annual TV Academy Hall of Fame Awards in 1990. So, who exactly is Terre Thomas?
Terre Thomas's net worth is estimated to be between $1- and $5 million. Terre Thomas's singing talent also helped put her name in the limelight. She is also known for her songwriting expertise. She also serves as a member of the St. Jude Children's Research hospital's Board of Directors. Here is a glimpse into her life.
Terre Thomas's profile summary
- Full name: Terre Thomas
- Real name: Theresa Thomas
- Year of birth: November 9, 1942
- Terre Thomas's age: 79 years as at 2022
- Birth sign: Scorpio
- Terre Thomas's nationality: American
- Gender: Female
- Famous as: Actress
- Father: Danny Thomas
- Mother: Rose Marie Mantell Thomas
- Siblings: Marlo Thomas & Tony Thomas
- Children: Dionne Thomas
How old is Terre Thomas?
On November 9, 1942, the actress was born in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Marlo Thomas's sister grew up together with her siblings Marlo & Tony Thomas.
Early life
Her father was known as Danny Thomas, while her mother was known as Rose Marie Mantell Thomas. Her dad was an American philanthropist.
Is Terre Thomas related to Marlo Thomas?
Yes, Terre and Marlo are blood sisters. The two were born and raised by their parents, Rose Marie Mantell Thomas and Danny Thomas. Her sister Marlo is an author, actress, and advocate for women.
Career
The actress started her career in acting at a tender age. Since then, she has appeared in various films such as;
- Terre Thomas That Girl
- Joey Bishop show
- This is Your Life
- Intimate Portrait
- My Sister's Keeper
- Holiday Memories
- Nashville Stars
Who is Terre Thomas's husband?
There is no information about Terre Thomas's boyfriend or husband. We do know that she is the sister-in-law of actor Phil Donahue.
Terre has managed to keep her personal life out of the limelight. However, Terre Thomas's daughter is known as Dionne Thomas.
Terre Thomas has proven that talent and passion are vital for a successful career. Over the years, she has managed to rise to the hall of fame, and today, she is a celebrated actress.
