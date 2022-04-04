Terre Thomas is a famous American actress. She debuted with the movie titled That Girl, which premiered in 1966. She was also featured in the movie This is Your Life, My Sister's Keeper, and the 7th Annual TV Academy Hall of Fame Awards in 1990. So, who exactly is Terre Thomas?

Director of St. Jude Children's Research Terre Thomas and actress Marlo Thomas close the NASDAQ for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on the floor of the NASDAQ. Photo: Brad Barket

Source: Getty Images

Terre Thomas's net worth is estimated to be between $1- and $5 million. Terre Thomas's singing talent also helped put her name in the limelight. She is also known for her songwriting expertise. She also serves as a member of the St. Jude Children's Research hospital's Board of Directors. Here is a glimpse into her life.

Terre Thomas's profile summary

Full name: Terre Thomas

Terre Thomas Real name: Theresa Thomas

Theresa Thomas Year of birth: November 9, 1942

November 9, 1942 Terre Thomas's age: 79 years as at 2022

79 years as at 2022 Birth sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Terre Thomas's nationality: American

American Gender: Female

Female Famous as: Actress

Actress Father: Danny Thomas

Danny Thomas Mother: Rose Marie Mantell Thomas

Rose Marie Mantell Thomas Siblings: Marlo Thomas & Tony Thomas

Marlo Thomas & Tony Thomas Children: Dionne Thomas

How old is Terre Thomas?

On November 9, 1942, the actress was born in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Marlo Thomas's sister grew up together with her siblings Marlo & Tony Thomas.

Early life

Her father was known as Danny Thomas, while her mother was known as Rose Marie Mantell Thomas. Her dad was an American philanthropist.

Director of St. Jude Children's Research Terre Thomas (L) and Actress Marlo Thomas pose for a photo at the lighting of the Saks Holiday windows in New York City. Photo: Brad Barket

Source: Getty Images

Is Terre Thomas related to Marlo Thomas?

Yes, Terre and Marlo are blood sisters. The two were born and raised by their parents, Rose Marie Mantell Thomas and Danny Thomas. Her sister Marlo is an author, actress, and advocate for women.

Career

The actress started her career in acting at a tender age. Since then, she has appeared in various films such as;

Terre Thomas That Girl

Joey Bishop show

This is Your Life

Intimate Portrait

My Sister's Keeper

Holiday Memories

Nashville Stars

Who is Terre Thomas's husband?

There is no information about Terre Thomas's boyfriend or husband. We do know that she is the sister-in-law of actor Phil Donahue.

Terre's brother Tony on the far left, Terre, her mother standing next to her, her sister Marlo & their father taken during the 1960's. Photo: @MarloThomas

Source: Twitter

Terre has managed to keep her personal life out of the limelight. However, Terre Thomas's daughter is known as Dionne Thomas.

Terre Thomas has proven that talent and passion are vital for a successful career. Over the years, she has managed to rise to the hall of fame, and today, she is a celebrated actress.

