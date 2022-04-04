Global site navigation

Who is Terre Thomas? Age, children, boyfriend, height, movies, profiles, net worth
Сelebrity biographies

Who is Terre Thomas? Age, children, boyfriend, height, movies, profiles, net worth

by  Ruth Gitonga

Terre Thomas is a famous American actress. She debuted with the movie titled That Girl, which premiered in 1966. She was also featured in the movie This is Your Life, My Sister's Keeper, and the 7th Annual TV Academy Hall of Fame Awards in 1990. So, who exactly is Terre Thomas?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Terre Thomas
Director of St. Jude Children's Research Terre Thomas and actress Marlo Thomas close the NASDAQ for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on the floor of the NASDAQ. Photo: Brad Barket
Source: Getty Images

Terre Thomas's net worth is estimated to be between $1- and $5 million. Terre Thomas's singing talent also helped put her name in the limelight. She is also known for her songwriting expertise. She also serves as a member of the St. Jude Children's Research hospital's Board of Directors. Here is a glimpse into her life.

Terre Thomas's profile summary

  • Full name: Terre Thomas
  • Real name: Theresa Thomas
  • Year of birth: November 9, 1942
  • Terre Thomas's age: 79 years as at 2022
  • Birth sign: Scorpio
  • Terre Thomas's nationality: American
  • Gender: Female
  • Famous as: Actress
  • Father: Danny Thomas
  • Mother: Rose Marie Mantell Thomas
  • Siblings: Marlo Thomas & Tony Thomas
  • Children: Dionne Thomas

Read also

Who is Danielle Campbell? Age, baby, siblings, boyfriend, movies and TV shows, net worth

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

How old is Terre Thomas?

On November 9, 1942, the actress was born in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Marlo Thomas's sister grew up together with her siblings Marlo & Tony Thomas.

Early life

Her father was known as Danny Thomas, while her mother was known as Rose Marie Mantell Thomas. Her dad was an American philanthropist.

Terre Thomas
Director of St. Jude Children's Research Terre Thomas (L) and Actress Marlo Thomas pose for a photo at the lighting of the Saks Holiday windows in New York City. Photo: Brad Barket
Source: Getty Images

Is Terre Thomas related to Marlo Thomas?

Yes, Terre and Marlo are blood sisters. The two were born and raised by their parents, Rose Marie Mantell Thomas and Danny Thomas. Her sister Marlo is an author, actress, and advocate for women.

Career

The actress started her career in acting at a tender age. Since then, she has appeared in various films such as;

  • Terre Thomas That Girl
  • Joey Bishop show
  • This is Your Life
  • Intimate Portrait
  • My Sister's Keeper
  • Holiday Memories
  • Nashville Stars

Read also

Paris Hilton's net worth, age, boyfriend, brother, career, perfume, profiles

Who is Terre Thomas's husband?

There is no information about Terre Thomas's boyfriend or husband. We do know that she is the sister-in-law of actor Phil Donahue.

Terre Thomas
Terre's brother Tony on the far left, Terre, her mother standing next to her, her sister Marlo & their father taken during the 1960's. Photo: @MarloThomas
Source: Twitter

Terre has managed to keep her personal life out of the limelight. However, Terre Thomas's daughter is known as Dionne Thomas.

Terre Thomas has proven that talent and passion are vital for a successful career. Over the years, she has managed to rise to the hall of fame, and today, she is a celebrated actress.

READ ALSO: Who is Ariana Fletcher? Age, family, parents, ethnicity, real name, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Ariana Fletcher. Ariana has become a household name in the internet world. She is an American influencer, model, social media star, model, YouTuber and internet personality. She is especially known for her beauty and bold photos on social media.

Read also

Lana Del Rey's net worth, age, boyfriend, parents, songs, movies, profiles

She is an Instagram sensation known for her glamorous fashion sense and various enterprises. She has managed to become that successful while being a mother. So, who is she? Where is she from?

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel