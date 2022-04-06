Who is Shelby Flannery? Age, boyfriend, siblings, movies, profiles, net worth

Shelby Flannery is an upcoming American actress, singer, and dancer. She is best known for playing the role of adult Hope Diyoza on The 100, a post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama series on The CW. She landed the role soon after graduating from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. How well do you know actress Shelby Flannery? Keep reading for more.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Shelby Flannery is an upcoming American actress. Photo: @shelby.flannery

Source: Instagram

The 100 actress started acting as a child and has several theatre credits to her name. She is one of the best emerging actresses in the American entertainment industry at the moment.

Shelby Flannery's profiles summary and bio

Full name: Shelby Flannery Rosen

Shelby Flannery Rosen Date of birth: 17th September 1995

17th September 1995 Age: 26 years in 2022

26 years in 2022 Birth sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: St. Paul, Minnesota, United States

St. Paul, Minnesota, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Height: 5 feet 7 inches

5 feet 7 inches Gender: Female

Female Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Not known

Not known Boyfriend: Not known

Not known Parents: Steve Rosen and Virginia Rosen

Steve Rosen and Virginia Rosen Education: London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (Foundation Degree in professional acting)

London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (Foundation Degree in professional acting) Profession: Actress, singer

Actress, singer Shelby Flannery's Instagram: @shelby.flannery

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Shelby Flannery's age and early life

The actress is close to her father (pictured). Photo: @shelby.flannery

Source: Instagram

How old is Shelby Flannery? The upcoming actress was born on 17th September 1995 in St. Paul, Minnesota, United States. She is 26 years old in 2022. Her parents are Virginia and Steve Rosen. Little is known regarding Shelby Flannery's siblings.

She attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, where she pursued a foundation degree in professional acting. The American actress then graduated in 2018.

Shelby Flannery's partner

The actress posted a picture of her boyfriend in 2019. Photo: @shelby.flannery

Source: Instagram

Details about Shelby Flannery's boyfriend are not available. She last uploaded a picture of her boyfriend to her Instagram in 2019. It is not clear if they are still together or if she is focusing on her career, which is just taking off.

Shelby Flannery's career

The actress has appeared in several theatre productions, including Sleepy Hollow, Romeo and Juliet, and Hedda Gabler. She had her big career break after being cast to star in The 100 season six finale on The CW as adult Hope Diyoza. She landed the role soon after graduating from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in 2018.

What movies is Shelby Flannery in? Shelby Flannery movies and TV shows include:

Schlaf Nicht (2018)

(2018) As They Fade (2010) as Abbie

(2010) as Abbie Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999) as Rosie Zaran

The 100 actress is also a great singer and dancer. She is proficient in different dancing styles, including Flamenco, contemporary, and ballroom.

The actress as Hope Diyoza on The CW sci-fi series, The 100. Photo: @shelby.flannery

Source: Instagram

Shelby Flannery's net worth

The actress's career has been doing well in recent years, especially after her role in The CW series, The 100. Her net worth in 2022 is estimated at between $500 thousand and $1 million.

Are Lola and Shelby related?

Lola is not Shelby Flannery's sister. The actresses were both in The 100 series, where Lola played the recurring role of Madi and Shelby starred as adult Hope Diyoza. The starlets share a similar second name with a slightly different spelling.

Who are Shelby Flannery's parents?

The actress's parents are Virginia and Steve Rosen. She does not talk a lot about them.

Shelby Flannery's great talent keeps her at the top of her peers, and from the look of things, she is destined for greater things in Hollywood. Fans cannot wait to see her next project!

READ ALSO: Who is Courtney Henggeler? Age, children, husband, height, movies, profiles, worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Courtney Henggeler, an American model and actress. She is best known for her role as Amanda LaRusso on Netflix's Cobra Kai comedy-drama series.

The actress is also a doting mother and loving wife. She has been married to actor Ross Khon since 2015, and they have two beautiful kids together.

Source: Briefly News