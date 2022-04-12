What happened to Frank on American Pickers? All you need to know

American Pickers Frank Fritz, 57 years of age, is no longer on the History channel show with his former friend and co-star Mike Wolfe. Is Frank coming back to American Pickers in 2021? Find out if he is coming back, why he left and what is happening in his life right now.

Frank and Mike have been casting their show for many decades: Photo: @The Daily Advocate

Source: Facebook

Mike and Frank have helped to shape the face of the History Network. Their show American Pickers was one of the greatest hits on the network; it involved driving around the United States looking for barns, garages and farmhouses. They would take the one of a kind finds and sell them for a lot of cash.

Danielle Colby would help to hold down things at the shop and was a key factor in their business. But, as of the summer of 2021, a nasty feud had been brewing between Wolfe and Fritz and Frank just fell off the grid. What happened to Frank on American Pickers?

Frank Fritz's biography

Real Name: Frank Fritz

Frank Fritz Profession: American Television host, Antique Collector and Antique Restorator

American Television host, Antique Collector and Antique Restorator Age: 59 years as of 2022

59 years as of 2022 Date of Birth: 11 October 1963

11 October 1963 Place of Birth: Davenport, Iowa, USA

Davenport, Iowa, USA Nationality: American

American Marital Status: Divorced

Divorced Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Ethnicity: White

White Height : 165 cm

: 165 cm Weight: 71 kgs

71 kgs Eye Color: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair Color: Dark brown and silver

Dark brown and silver Frank Fritz's net worth: 6 million dollars

Frank of American Pickers has claimed that he and Wolfe have not spoken for two years. Mike Wolfe, Danielle Colby and Frank Fritz have always costarred in the History Channel's hit show. They have appeared in more than 300 episodes of the antique hunting show since 2010. This departure, however, caused a lot of controversies.

The three-star presenters of American Pickers. Photo: @mikewolfeamericanpickers

Source: Instagram

Is Frank still on American Pickers?

He has confirmed that he will not be returning to the show on July 21, 2021. He mysteriously disappeared after a March 2020 episode, and he has not been seen since then. He had an interview with Sun and revealed that he is in a bad place with Mike, who continues to be present in the History show.

What happened to Frank Fritz?

Frank revealed on social media in 2013 that he had been diagnosed and was battling Crohn's disease. He had taken a break from seasons 8 and 9, and he explained it on Facebook, stating:

A lot of you have been wondering about my health and my weight loss. I have an illness called Crohn’s [disease], which at times is challenging to deal with. I started losing weight and ran with it! I have been exercising and eating good… Thanks for all of your kind words of concern! I couldn't do what I do without all of you!

He indicated that he had lost 65 pounds, which he says is due to living a healthier lifestyle as he battles Crohn's.

Frank suffers from several health issues and has decided to watch his weight. Photo: @Americanpickers

Source: Instagram

Has Frank Fritz been fired?

Over sometime when the show was being aired, there was a noticeable absence of Frank and neither Danielle nor Mike would comment on it. With the restrictions that came about with COVID-19, season 22 of American Pickers did not air until January 2021, but Fritz was still gone. Fans speculated that the star might be gone for good.

In July 2021, Frank broke the silence stating that he would no longer be part of the show. In an interview with the Sun, he stated that he did not leave, but he ceased participating in the new episodes, not because of his health issues, but due to differences between him and Wolfe. He said that he and Mike had professional issues and personal coldness.

He further revealed that he had not spoken to Mike in two years and that Mike, who was supposed to be his friend, did not check up on him after his back surgery.

The show is tilted towards him 1,000%. I can't even bend that far down to show you how much. That's fine. It's like you've got Aerosmith and there's Steven Tyler and he's the frontman. I found my spot, I'm second and he's number one on the show. That's no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem."

He suspected that Wolfe wanted his brother Robbie to join the show in Fritz's place, the claim has however not been confirmed by Wolfe or the History Channel.

Frank has a beautiful girlfriend called Diane. Photo: @Americanpickers

Source: Instagram

Is Frank Fritz coming back to American Pickers?

Wolfe made a long post on Instagram to address Frank's departure.

I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding.

We’re here to not only take care of the past, but also each other. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.

Colby also made her own statement about the news of Frank's departure on Instagram. After fans heard this news, they expressed their disappointment. Is Frank Fritz coming back to American Pickers? It is clear that after the feud between Mike and him, there is no coming back for Frank Fritz. Frank of American Pickers had made a name for himself in the national TV sector and left his fans wanting him more, but he will not be in the following shows.

What is Frank Fritz doing now?

After being fired, Frank had to deal with many more troubles. He is struggling to pay back taxes on an Iowa farmhouse. He had previously missed the tax deadline on September 2021 and then missed another on March 2022. He says that he went to rehab and has been sober for 77 days. He also had a relationship that went sour due to a cheating partner. He stated that the relationship cost him a lot of money.

I was going to get married, I bought a house and a big expensive ring, and then I found out my fiancée had been dating somebody else for two and a half years. She cost me six figures.

Frank has recently been inducted into the Sturgis Hall of Fame. He remains off social media.

Source: Briefly News