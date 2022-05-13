Who is Ricky Turcios? Age, family, nationality, stats, profiles, net worth

Anyone who has been following the UFC bantamweight competition division would be conversant with the UFC fighter Ricky Turcios' name. This is due to his popularity, incredible feats, and achievements credited to his career. So far, the young UFC fighter has seen 12 victories and two losses in his 14 career matches, making him an excellent fighter loved by MMA fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ricky Quincy Turcios is an American mixed martial artist fighting in the MMA Bantamweight Division. Photo: @AlexBehunin

Source: Twitter

Who is Ricky Turcios? Ricky is an American mixed martial artist fighting in the MMA Bantamweight Division, a UFC competitor, and a coach. His passion for martial arts started as a child, and he held on to the passion until he found himself in the Octagon competing. His career as a professional mixed martial art fighter began in 2013.

Ricky Turcios profiles

Full name: Ricky Quincy Turcios

Ricky Quincy Turcios Nickname : Pretty Ricky

: Pretty Ricky Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 5th March 1993

5th March 1993 Age : 29 years old in 2022

: 29 years old in 2022 Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States

Houston, Texas, United States Nationality: American

Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Marital status: Single

Single Girlfriend : Christina Flores

: Christina Flores Height in feet : 5' 9"

: 5' 9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 135

135 Weight in kilograms: 61

61 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Profession : Mixed martial artist

: Mixed martial artist Net worth : $1 million

: $1 million Instagram handle : @rickyturcios

: @rickyturcios Twitter handle : @rickyturcios

: @rickyturcios Facebook handle: @rickytucios

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Background information on Ricky Turcios

Ricky Turcios was born on 5th March 1993 in Houston, Texas, United States. By implication, Ricky Turcios' age in 2022 is 29 years. He was nicknamed Pretty Ricky because of his exemplary skills and looks.

Where is Ricky Turcios from?

Turcios' career as a professional mixed martial art fighter began in 2013. Photo: @rickyturcios

Source: Instagram

Ricky Turcios' nationality is American since he was born and bred in the United States. But he hinted that his parents are from El Salvador and the Philippines, meaning he has mixed Asian-American ethnicity. Sharing about his background, he said:

I'm half-Filipino born and raised in the United States, but my mother, grandmother, aunts, and uncles all came from the islands of the Philippines. My father's side of the family came from El Salvador, and they all met in Houston, and I was born there.

Career

Pretty Ricky picked interest in mixed martial arts and started practising at a tender age. As a kid, he and his dad hit pads in the garage, and when he was old enough to compete in the cage, his mother signed him off at 17 years.

He debuted his professional MMA career in 2013. His skills and endurance earned him an overly successful career. He is drafted to the affiliation Team Alpha Male and is ranked among the current top MMA Bantamweight Fighters.

Besides fighting, he also does fine as an actor. According to him, he used to do theatre arts as a kid. In his words:

One weekend I would do a taekwondo tournament, and the next, I'd do theatre arts. If any of the movie deals come, I'm ready to go.

Turcios refers to Bruce Lee, Tony Jaa, Jet Li. and Jackie Chan as his source of inspiration. This set of people affects his acting prowess positively and how he conducts himself as a warrior.

Is Ricky Turcios in the UFC?

Turcios has been in the UFC since he won the UFC 29 tournament and competes in the Bantamweight (MMA) division for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Why did Paulo Costa back out of a fight?

Paulo Costa withdrew from his 17th April 2022 march because of ill health. He disclosed that severe fluid kept him from preparing adequately for the match and therefore has decided to withdraw.

Ricky Turcios' records and stats

Ricky Turcios' stats are impressive. He won the FFC Bantamweight Championship on 28th August 2021, though he won the Ultimate Fighter 29 bantamweight tournament on 10th September 2016.

As for his fighting records, he fought against Brady Hiestand on 29th August 2021 and won the match after splitting. Also, his fight against Liudvik Sholinian on 27th July 2021 saw him win the game in the third round.

Ricky has suffered one knockout and one decision against him out of his 13 fights. Photo: @rickyturcios

Source: Instagram

He has fought with Kaleb Petereit, Josh Paiva, Trent Meaux, and Gerzan Chaw, among others, and won all the matches. In his 13 professional fights, Turcios has proved the exceptional fighter he is by securing three knockouts, one submission, and eight unanimous decisions.

He has suffered one knockout and one decision against him, bringing a record of just two losses. He became the champion of FFC Bantamweight after beating Trent Meaux in 2016 at Fury FC 12. But then, he failed to secure a UFC contract in 2017 after he lost to Boston Salmon on Dana White's Contender Series 1.

But then, Turcios did not relent in pushing for a contract in UFC. Ricky Turcios' last fight came on UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Chikadze, where he fought Brady Hiestand in the game's finals and won by split decision. He became the Ultimate Fighter 29 bantamweight tournament winner and was crowned the champion.

Family

Turcios does not disclose much about his parents and siblings. But he does post loved-up pictures of him and his girlfriend, Christina Flores. Ricky is in a committed relationship with his long-term girlfriend, and both of them never cease to display their affection for one another.

Net worth

According to Business Guide Africa, Ricky Turcios' net worth is estimated at $1 million. His earnings are from his salary in MMA and UFC.

Ricky Turcios' UFC career has been successful, and his stats are impressive. The American-born UFC star has his eyes on the next big event, the Bantamweight (MMA) division for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Ricky Turcios has come thus far, thanks to his passion and diligence in training hard.

READ ALSO: Top 10 best UFC commentators who ever did it | What is their net worth?

Briefly.co.za recently discussed some seasoned UFC commentators who have done and are still in the business of doing great promotions for the MMA organisation.

Besides the tremendous and legendary fighters who have bled in the Octagon, these commentators have contributed to the success of UFC. Their unique delivery skills have moved it from a small promotion to a force to reckon with today. Find out the top 10 of them in the post.

Source: Briefly News