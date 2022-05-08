Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC) champions are fighters who have won and held the UFC Championship in their respective weight classes and divisions. In 1997, the UFC began introducing weight-based titles. Phil Hawes is an American mixed martial artist fighting as a Middleweight (MMA) for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

He is an American mixed martial artist who currently fights for the Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC).

His fighting history spans eight years; Phil has won nine times and lost four matches. So, let us dig deeper into this famous champion's professional and personal life.

Phil Hawes' profile and bio

Phil Hawes' age and early life

The martial artist was born on January 08 1989, in Iowa City, Iowa and is 33 years as of 2022. He is of African American descent with Nigerian roots. Unfortunately, there is scanty information regarding Phil's upbringing and his family.

Talking about his education, he schooled at Ridgefield Park (Iowa State) high school in Iowa in 2011.

Phil Hawes' career

Phil Hawes' wrestling career began professionally as a standout mixed martial artist when he won the National Junior-college wrestling title at Iowa Central Community College. He later transferred to Division I at Iowa State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Sociology.

Phil debuted his MMA in junior college before transitioning to the University.

His regional fighting success opened more doors for him. Megatron was one of 16 Light Heavyweight fighters invited to the cast of The Ultimate fighter, but he lost his first-round fight to Andrew Sanchez. He has also participated in other films.

The fighter signed with the World Series of Fighting and debuted against Joshua Kay at WSOF 31. He won the fight via first-round TKO.

Hawes faced Louis Taylor at WSOF 32 but was defeated by guillotine submission in the second round. On August 1, 2017, he competed in Dana White's Contender Series 4 against Julian Marquez but lost by knockout.

Phil Hawes' stats

The UFC champion, waiting for his next match in June 2022, has the following statistics based on his last game.

W-L-D (win-loss-draw record as of November 2021) 11-3-0

(win-loss-draw record as of November 2021) 11-3-0 TKO (technical knockout) 7-2

(technical knockout) 7-2 SUB (Submissions) 2-1

Who is Phil Hawes fighting next?

The famous mixed martial artist will be fighting Deron Winn on 18 June 2022 at Moody Center, Austin, TX. In December 2020, Deron beat his opponent Antonio Arroyo to win. Hawes was scheduled to face Deron at UFC on ESPN 26 on 17 July 2021, but he was forced to withdraw.

Deron is associated with American Kickboxing Academy. Furthermore, he is a Light Heavyweight champion from Liberty, Missouri, USA.

He will be competing with Deron Winn, an American mixed martial artist, in June 2022.

Phil Hawes’ net worth

The celebrity star has established himself as the sport's top middleweight prospect. His net worth is approximately $1 million, even though the athlete has yet to reveal his earnings or any details about his income.

There are three main levels of UFC fighters: low, medium, and high. The lowest tier earns between $10,000 and $30,000 per fight, while the highest tier earns between $500,000 and $3,000,000 per fight.

What is Phil Hawes' height?

The martial artist star stands at 5 feet and 11 inches or 183 centimetres tall, making him eligible to compete in the UFC's middleweight division. His weight is approximately 183 pounds or 83 kilograms.

Phil Hawes began his wrestling career at Iowa Central Community College, where he won a national junior-college title before transferring to Division I in Iowa State. Hawes, now 30 years old and 3-0 in professional fights, has established himself as the sport's best middleweight prospect.

