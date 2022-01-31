Jobs that are in demand in South Africa in 2022: Top 20 list

Undoubtedly, many people are jobless because there are scarce job employment opportunities in the job market. Also, some lack the skills and expertise needed for particular jobs. The truth is that you can get a high-paying job if you look in the right direction based on your skills. Here are jobs that are in demand in South Africa to choose from.

Jobs that are in demand in South Africa in 2022. Photo: @yury-kim

Source: UGC

Job hunting is one of the most daunting tasks ever. The experience becomes frustrating and draining when no one calls back to offer you a job. Sadly, many students are not even sure what to study for because they are not guaranteed job opportunities when they finally graduate. Knowing the careers that are in demand in South Africa can help one train for the required skills.

Top 20 jobs that are in demand in South Africa

What do the hiring trends in South Africa look like? Of course, some fields employ more people than others. For instance, finance, technology, engineering, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors have been hiring more personnel than others.

Which career has the most job opportunities in South Africa? Here is a list of the most in demand jobs in South Africa based on the current hiring trends in various fields. They include:

1. Head of engineering

Generally, engineers are highly sought after in South Africa in many fields. They are needed in the environmental and infrastructural segments. Their problem solving skills are essential for any organisation looking to remain relevant and expand its territories in the competitive world.

2. Health, safety, and environment manager

South Africa is a growing economy, and many of its companies are looking to operate within its standards. As a result, companies employ personnel that help them minimise environmental hazards. Secondly, they assess the health and safety of employers.

3. Commercial Finance Manager/controller

Commercial finance managers are critical in an organisation because they are responsible for full planning. They also analyse markets trends and competitors.

4. Finance manager

The unemployment rate in South Africa was 34.9% in 2021. Photo: @tima-miroshnichenko

Source: UGC

Overall, a finance manager helps a company establish its strengths and weaknesses. Most companies also need finance managers to oversee their essential functions, monitor their cash flow, and create accurate financial reports to their continued viability.

5. Accountant

Accountants are also among the most south after personnel in South Africa. Usually, they provide technical accounting skills required in handling money and providing companies with accurate financial information. Overall, companies need them because they provide essential advice on a wide range of financial matters.

6. Software developer

Every organisation is, undoubtedly, going digital. As a result, IT specialists have become in demand over the past few years. They create and manage software programmes for many companies. Unlike other jobs, software developers can be employed in many fields. It is also worthy to note that this is among the jobs that will be in demand in the next 10 years in South Africa.

7. Cloud computing specialists

Cloud computing is under IT, and many people tend to avoid such areas for many reasons. Mostly, it is because of the technicality needed in the field. For this reason, there is a shortage of such specialists in the country now that many people are using tools hosted on the cloud.

8. Data scientist

Data scientists gather and analyse large sets of unstructured and structured data. They combine their math knowledge and technical computer skills to help companies make objective decisions. Top companies in need of data scientists include Nedbank, FirstRand, and PBT Group.

9. Cyber security experts

Cybersecurity is the practice of protecting systems, networks, and programs from digital attacks. Photo: @tima-miroshnichenko

Source: UGC

As much as every company embraces technological innovations, there are many risks that they need to be aware of. Cloud networks are prone to security targets nowadays. As a result, each company is looking towards safeguarding its information.

10. Customer service

What jobs are in high demand right now? The retail, hospitality, and tourism sectors are among the leading employers of customer service personnel. Usually, such people hardly miss job opportunities. Some people underestimate such jobs, not knowing how important they are.

11. Logistics manager

Supply chain planning is always a priority for any big corporation. Usually, logistics managers oversee all the distribution and storage of a company’s products. They are also regarded as vital because they help meet customers' needs.

12. Content creators

Content creation is another fast growing sector not only in South Africa but also in the world. Most of them have extensive SEO skills, which are most sought after by many online firms nowadays. Others are social media stars who boast massive followings across various social media platforms and earn from their posts.

13. Marketing manager

Marketing is a broad area. There are many employment opportunities in the sector. The experts usually conduct demographic analysis and product promotion. Additionally, you can secure employment in many industries such as hospitality, tourism, technology, and more.

14. Project director

These are senior-level project managers, whose roles include monitoring the progress of a construction project, making strategic decisions, and providing guidance to the junior staff. It falls under project management courses that are in demand in South Africa.

15. Plant supervisor

plant supervisors oversee the operations of a plant. Photo: @olly

Source: UGC

Structural engineering is another sector to consider when looking for a job opportunity. Overall, plant supervisors oversee the operations of a plant. They also offer guidance to the subordinate staff. Also, they manage the inventory of all plant supplies. Some of the top companies recruiting at the moment include Kemin, BQuad Solutions, and Fruitways.

16. Brand manager

Many organisations are trying to establish their presence online due to the effects of the 2020 pandemic. Thus, many searches for brand managers to help them achieve that. Overall, the brand managers adopt a brand strategy for a firm's target market.

17. Quality assurance/ control manager

Quality assurance is also among the careers in demand in South Africa. Nowadays, most firms are focusing on customer centricity. Their main objective is to create products that cater to their customers' specific needs.

18. Demand planner

Production and demand planning go hand in hand. Considering the ever changing consumer needs, demand planners are lifesavers. Primarily, they drive the demand and inventory levels.

19. Nurse assistants

Nursing is generally a four-year-long course in South Africa. Photo: @laura-james

Source: UGC

Health matters are a priority to any country, and South Africa is no exception. The COVID-19 pandemic saw the country lose many people for many reasons, and the scarcity of nursing assistants was among the reasons. So, you can be sure that nursing is among the courses that are in demand in South Africa.

20. Business development manager

Technical sales managers are also high in demand in South Africa in 2022. Primarily, they negotiate client pricing, generate new sales leads, and forecast sales revenue. Firms hiring in South Africa include Elements Materials Technology, Robert Walters, and JobMail, among many others.

Now that you know the jobs that are in demand in South Africa, which one do you think suits you according to your skillset? You can go ahead and apply for one; you may land your dream job in 2022. Good luck!

READ ALSO: 30 best jobs to work from home South Africa 2021

Briefly.co.za recently shared a related post about the best jobs to work from home in South Africa. Working from home became the norm when the coronavirus pandemic struck. Now many companies have embraced the new trend.

How can I earn money working from home? Read the article to know all the jobs that allow employees to work remotely with impressive pay.

Source: Briefly News