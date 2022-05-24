Who is Marston Hefner? Age, wife, parents, height, career, profiles, net worth

With an unmistakable trademark playboy pipe, Hugh Marston Hefner created an image that was associated with him until his death. His career in television was exemplary and he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to show for it. He is fondly remembered as the founder and editor-in-chief of Playboy magazine which featured nude and seminude models. The person left to fill his shoes is his eldest son known as Marston Hefner.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Cooper and brother Marston Hefner arrive at the 55th Annual Thalians Gala at the Playboy Mansion. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Marston Hefner’s father is among the pioneers of the sexual revolution through his magazine, Playboy. The magazine was founded in 1953 when people were conservative to sexuality related codes of behaviour. Hugh experienced charges of obscenity but that did not stop him from expanding his brand into a world network of Playboy Clubs.

Marston Hefner’s profile summary

Name Marston Hefner Nickname Hef Date of birth April 9, 1990 Place of birth Los Angeles, California, U.S.A Birth sign Aries Age 32 years (as of 2022) Occupation Businessman, writer Gender Male Ethnicity White Ancestry Swedish, German and English Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Height in centimeters 175 Height in feet 5' 7'' Education Sayre Elementary School, Steinmetz High School Alma mater University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign (BA) Political party Democratic Father Hugh Marston Hefner Mother Kimberly Conrad Siblings Three Instagram @marston101 Website marstonhefner.com Twitter @MarstonGHefner

Early childhood

Hugh Marston Hefner was born on the 9th of April, 1990 in Los Angeles, California to Hugh Hefner and Kimberley Conrad. Marston Hefner’s age is 32 years old as of 2020. He is the eldest of the Hugh Marston Hefner siblings.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Hefner has Swedish roots through his grandmother and his grandfather was English and German. He is a descendant of Plymouth governor William Bradford. He hails from a Methodist conservative family and his grandmother had wanted his father to become a missionary.

Marston’s father was the first child and he had a younger brother named Keith who died in 2016. Marston Hefner’s mother used to work as model and actress and was once a Playboy’s Playmate of the Month. Marston’s grandmother was a teacher while his grandfather was an accountant.

Cooper Hefner is Marston’s youngest brother. He is an ambitious young man who has achieved a lot at the age of 26. He happens to be the chief creative officer of Playboy Enterprises. He is also the founder and former CEO of the upstart media company Hop in addition to being a member of the California State Military Reserve.

David Hefner, who is 62 years old, is Marston Hefner’s eldest half-brother. He is the second child from his father’s first marriage to Mildred Williams. David spent most of his life away from the spotlight and rarely associates with the Playboy brand. He is the owner of a computer-consulting company.

Christie Hefner is Marston’s eldest sibling. The half-sister is 64 years old as of 2022 and has been involved in the family business for a very long time. She worked at Playboy for more than 30 years and was its CEO for two decades. She stepped down in 2009 after being inspired by President Barack Obama’s election to do more charitable work.

Brando Eaton (L) and Marston Hefner (R) arrive at the E3 red carpet launch party at Suede in the Westin Bonaventure Hotel. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Career

Marston is one of the two siblings who chose to distance themselves from the family business. He has tried to make a mark on this world by being a writer and gamer instead of taking up a role in his father’s company. He chooses to write under the name Glenn and not Hugh so as to achieve a certain level of success without the help of his last name.

His recent book High School Romance brings a unique voice and playful style to meditations on self-acceptance and how love can lead to actualization and destruction. The celebrity kid is also the editor and founder of Young Magazine and has published work in New York Tyrant. Apart from writing, he has also featured in a couple of films such as:

Hef's Runaway Bride

Holly's World

Playboy: Inside the Playboy Mansion

America's Book of Secrets

E! True Hollywood Story

Who is Marston Hefner’s wife?

Who is Marston Hefner married to? His personal life remains a mystery hence it is difficult to say whether he is married or not. It is assumed that he is single and not in a romantic relationship at the moment. Similarly, there is no information as to whether he has any children.

Marston Hefner’s net worth

Marston Hefner’s father was a very wealthy man as evident from his lifestyle. He had many mansions and made most of his money as the founder and CEO of Playboy magazine.

His company boomed in the mid-1960s raking in tens of millions of dollars especially after he diversified into clubs and casinos. His net worth was $50 million at the time of his death in 2017. After his death, his son inherited some of the money. His son has a net worth of $1.6 million.

Fast facts

Did Hugh Hefner have a baby with Crystal? No, the two did not have any children together. Who got all of Hugh Hefner’s money? His money was shared between his four children and his last wife, Crystal. How much money did Hugh Hefner’s last wife get? Crystal, who was his last wife, inherited a payout of $7 million-plus a $5 million Hollywood Hills house. What is Marston Hefner’s profession? Unlike his father who worked as a copywriter before founding the Playboy magazine, Hefner is a writer and gamer. How many followers does Marston Hefner’s Instagram have? The celebrity kid has no verified social media account. What is Marston Hefner’s height? He is 6 feet and 4 inches tall.

The Playboy magazine is known all over the world but very few people know that Marston Hefner is the son of its founder. True to his company’s brand and identity, Hefner led a wild partying life in his luxury mansions. Though somewhat extravagant, when he cared about something he devoted his whole being and resources towards addressing it as seen in his activism for the First Amendment rights and animal rescue.

READ ALSO: Cody Ko’s net worth, age, girlfriend, parents, height, education, shows, profiles

Briefly.co.za shared an interesting article about Cody Ko. He is a talented and well-recognized Canadian actor, comedian, director, YouTube content creator, businessperson, rapper and podcast host. He began his career as a software engineer before joining the entertainment sector.

Cody Ko's career has increased steadily over the years. Similarly, his net worth has been consequently growing due to his successful online career. He has also acquired a massive following on various social media platforms.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News