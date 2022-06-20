Who is Nadine Caridi? Everything to know about Jordan Belfort's ex-wife

Nadine Caridi, now known as Nadine Macaluso, is best known as Jordan Belfort's ex-wife. She came into the limelight after exchanging vows with the former stockholder, author, and convicted felon Jordan Belfort, better known as The Wolf of Wall Street.

Jordan Belfort's ex-wife Nadine Caridi has thrived since ending her tumultuous relationship with The Wolf of Wall Street. She returned to school and got her credentials to become a certified and licensed marriage and family therapist. Today, she offers individual and couple therapy in California. Here is everything you should know about her.

Profile summary and bio

Date of birth 24 December 1967 Place of birth England Zodiac sign Capricorn Age 54 years (as of June 2022) Profession Marriage and Family Therapist Education John Dewey High School, Pacifica Graduate Institute Degree Somatic Psychotherapy Masters and PhD Clinical Psychology Nationality British-American Ethnicity White Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Husband John Macaluso Ex-husband Jordan Belfort Nadine Caridi's children (2): Chandler Belfort and Carter James Weight 132 lbs (60 kg) Height 5'6" (1.67 m) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Contact e-mail nmacaluso1@me.com Website Dr. Nae Current residence Hermosa Beach, California, and Glen Cove, New York

Who is Jordan Belfort's ex-wife Nadine Caridi?

She is a former British model who gained fame after tying the knot to the former American stock market mogul Jordan Belfort, who has remained infamous for his shady businesses, such as running the financial firm Stratton Oakment. The firm orchestrated pump-and-dump schemes that defrauded hundreds of millions of innocent victims.

Nadine Caridi's age, education, and early life

The beauty was born on 24 December 1967 in England. However, she grew up in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, New York City. She is 54 years as of June 2022. Unfortunately, there is not much information on her parents and early life.

However, she relocated with her family from England to Brooklyn as a child. She grew up in Bay Ridge, a neighbourhood in Brooklyn, NY.

Nadine attended John Dewey High School in Gravesend, Brooklyn, for her high school education. She later earned her Somatic Psychotherapy degree at the Pacifica Graduate Institute and a master's and PhD from the same institute.

Modelling career

Caridi ventured into modelling in the 90s, and thanks to her stunning and jaw-dropping looks, she quickly bagged modelling gigs. For example, she became the poster girl for the beer brand, Miller Lite. Similarly, she featured in different national commercial campaigns, including the Monday Night Football commercials.

What is Nadine Caridi doing now?

After her divorce from Jordan Belfort, Nadine relocated from New York to California. She furthered her education at Pacifica Graduate Institute, obtaining a Master's in Clinical Psychology and a PhD later in 2015.

She got her practice certificate in Neuro Affective Relation Model in 2015. So, Nadine is credentialed and licensed to become a marriage and family therapist and a relationship expert. So, she currently offers mental health, relationships, and individual counselling.

Nadine Caridi and Jordan Belfort's relationship

These two lovebirds met through Nadine Caridi's then-boyfriend Alan Wilzig, who introduced her to Belfort. The two immediately sparked a romantic relationship but never progressed to marriage until later on.

It is because, at the time, Belfort was still married to his first wife, Denise Lombardo. Similarly, the beauty was in a relationship with Alan Wilzig. So, what happened to Jordan Belfort's first wife? She divorced Belfort after learning of his affair with Nadine.

After the divorce, Belfort married his new love interest Caridi in 1991. They had a happy marriage at first and even welcomed their two children early in their union.

They welcomed their first born, Chandler Belfort, in 1993 and their second born, Carter James, in 1995. Unfortunately, the love story of these two was not one with a happy ending. The therapist revealed that everything turned left when she fully absorbed Jordan's world, as her ex-husband had an uncontrollable temper and abused drugs.

Why did Jordan Belfort's wife leave him?

Caridi called it quits, citing domestic violence fueled by Jordan's drug addiction and infidelity problems. They divorced in 2005.

Does Jordan Belfort talk to Nadine?

The beauty revealed that the two get along to co-parent their children.

Who plays Nadine Caridi in Wolf of Wall Street?

After the exposure of Jordan Belfort's shady stock-market business, Martin Scorsese was inspired by his story to adapt it into the film The Wolf of Wall Street, which features iconic actors, such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

The role is played by Margot Robbie, whose character's name in the film is Naomi Lapaglia. So, is Naomi from Wolf of Wall Street real? She is real as she tells the story of Jordan Belfort's ex-wife, Caridi.

Who is Nadine Caridi's spouse?

After relocating to California, the model married John Macaluso. They are believed to have been married for eighteen years.

What is Nadine Caridi's net worth?

There are no official reports of her net worth. But, her ex-husband's net worth is estimated to be $100 million in 2022.

Jordan Belfort's ex-wife Nadine Caridi is a licensed marriage and family therapist based in California. She now goes by Nadine Macaluso.

