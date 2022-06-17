Who is Joy Taylor's husband? Everything you need to know about Richard Giannotti

Joy Taylor is no new name in the media industry. She is an established sports anchor on FOX Sports 1. She has been in the industry for more than a decade. Despite her prowess, Taylor has been careful to keep her private life away from the limelight. Nonetheless, the existence of Richard Giannotti in her life is the one thing that could not be hidden. Who is he?

Joy Taylor was born to an athletic family; hence, it is not by chance she is good at what she does. Her elder brother, Jason Taylor, is a former American footballer. It is also inconsequential that Richard Giannotti, her former husband, was an athlete. Even though the public knew him more after it was revealed that they were together, fans have been curious to know what happened to him after.

Joy Taylor’s husband, Richard Giannotti’s profile summary

Full name Richard Brandon Giannotti Date of birth 9th August 1983 Age 38 years as of June 2022 Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Height in cm 191 cm Height in feet 6’3” Weight in kg 95 kg Weight in pounds 209 lbs Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Occupation Professional baseball player, businessman Marital status Married Spouse Kristen Giannotti Father Richard J Giannotti Mother Susan Giannotti Step sister Leslie Instagram _giannotti Twitter @_Giannotti Facebook Richard Giannotti

Richard Giannotti’s age

He was born on 9th August 1983, to Richard J and Susan Giannotti. As of June 2022, he is thirty-eight years old.

Richard Giannotti’s parents

He was born to Richard J and Susan. Not much is known about his parents or what they did for a living. They raised him alongside his step-sister, Leslie. He is an American national.

Richard Giannotti’s education

Richard went to St. Thomas High School for his high school education. Later, he transitioned to the University of Miami School of business. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in Finance and General.

Richard Giannotti's baseball career

Richard fell in love with sports at a young age. It is not by chance that he opted to pursue a career as a professional baseball player. He actively started playing baseball during his senior high school. His exemplary performance earned him a scholarship for his university studies. He brought much profit to the institution.

He played professional baseball for nine years. He was affiliated with Anaheim Angels. After nine years, he hung his boots and opted to switch gears and pursue his career in business.

Currently, Richard owns a company, Athlete Asset Management at Global Wealth Management. he is the company's president and financial advisor.

Richard Giannotti's wife

Richard Giannotti's wife is the iconic Joy Taylor. Joy is a popular TV and radio host on Fox Sports 1. She won viewers' hearts with her exceptional performance as the moderator for Fox Sports 1's Skip and Shannon: Undisputed. She hosts the show alongside Shannon Sharpe and Skip. Taylor was promoted to the news update anchor on the network's The Herd with Collin Cowherd.

Was Joy Taylor ever married?

Apart from her covetable career, obvious bits of Joy's life have been made available to the public. The gorgeous journalist proposed to Richard Giannotti in 2015 after dating for a while. They exchanged their vows in February 2016 in a lavish ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, Flori banks. They were happily in love at the time.

Richard is currently married to Kristen Giannotti. According to his social media posts, he happily enjoys raising his family. They have two kids together.

Richard Giannotti's divorce

Their marriage did not last for long. One year later, the two lovebirds officially split. Shortly after, they pursued a divorce. The reason for their divorce remains a mystery.

Shortly after the divorce, Joy Taylor seemed to have moved on. She was rumoured to be dating Earl Watson, a former NBA point guard.

What happened with Joy Taylor and Earl?

After divorcing her husband, Taylor moved on. In 2018, she was rumoured to be in a serious relationship with Earl Watson. In September 2018, Watson proposed to Taylor with a beautiful engagement ring.

In early 2019, everything looked glam, and the couple seemed to be madly in love. They even bought a house worth $2.75 million in Encino, California. However, in November 2019, they called off the engagement due to unspecified reasons.

Is Joy Taylor married?

In an episode of Undisputed, Taylor opened up about her experience with domestic violence and being victimized by her former partner. She mentioned how her ex used to attack, choke and suffocate her. In one of the instances, he pushed her down a flight of stairs.

Even though Taylor did not reveal her abuser's identity, it is alleged that the person in question was her lover way before she became a celebrity.

Kristen Giannotti

Richard Giannotti's height

Richard Giannotti is 6 feet 3 inches in height and weighs 95 kg. His height played a significant role in his career as a baseball player.

Richard Giannotti's net worth

He has earned quite a good fortune for himself thanks to his nine-year-long professional baseball player and business entrepreneur. Richard Giannotti's net worth is estimated at $20 million.

These details about Richard Giannotti, Joy Taylor's ex-husband, debunk what became of the talented former baseballer. He seems to have his life in order. He seems focused on business, and his empire seems to be thriving by the day. Joy is also thriving. Even though her engagement was called off due to unknown decisions, she seems happy, thriving in her career.

