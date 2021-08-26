SASSA payments 2022: All your important questions answered

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) provides a variety of social assistance payments to citizens of the country. These grants include older children and disabled people. If you are interested in the grants, you might want to check out these details of SASSA payments 2022.

South African Social Security Agency payments 2022. Photo: @SASSApage

Source: Facebook

The government introduced these grants to assist the unemployed people and those who do not have any source of income or funding. So, if you met the criteria and applied for the financing, you might want to read the details of SASSA payments.

SASSA payments 2022

The Social Relief of Distress Programme was confirmed in the regulations made under Section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002. It was amended as a measure to prevent and combat the spread of COVID-19. On 6th August 2021, the government announced the reinstatement of the SRD grant, which will run through March 2022.

On 25th August 2021, the spokesperson of the South African Social Security Agency, Paseka Letsatsi, announced that the body had received 8,931,375 applications as of 18th August 2021. Out of the number, 59% were female applicants, while 41% were male applicants.

The SASSA spokesperson announced that the government had started remitting funds to those qualified for SASSA application for R350 per month. Letsatsi announced that successful applicants would receive the grants through their bank accounts, South African Post Office, or mobile money transfers.

What date is the next SASSA payout?

If you are wondering when are the SASSA payments dates, have a look at the table below on when SASSA payments will be given out.

Month Older people grants Disabled people support grants Children support grant April 2022 04/04/2022 05/04/2022 06/04/2022 May 2022 03/05/2022 04/05/2022 05/05/2022 June 2022 02/06/2022 03/06/2022 06/06/2022 July 2022 04/07/2022 05/07/2022 06/07/2022 August 2022 02/08/2022 03/08/2022 04/08/2022 September 2022 02/09/2022 05/09/2022 06/09/2022 October 2022 03/10/2022 04/10/2022 05/10/2022 November 2022 02/11/2022 03/11/2022 04/11/2022 December 2022 01/12/2022 02/12/2022 05/12/2022 January 2023 03/01/2023 04/01/2023 05/01/2023 February 2023 02/02/2023 03/02/2023 06/02/2023 March 2023 02/03/2023 03/03/2023 06/03/2023

The department also set up measures to avoid overcrowding at post offices, especially for beneficiaries who opted for this option. As a result, SAPO and SASSA came up with a joint strategy to use the last three digits of beneficiaries' ID numbers for payment collection on specific days of the week. The process would help enhance social distancing and minimize the spread of Covid-19.

Successful applicants will receive an SMS from SASSA notifying them that the grant is available for collection. Therefore, if you applied for the South African Social Security Agency unemployment grant and have not received the SMS, you should be patient to wait for it. Letsatsi reiterated the same saying,

Applicants are advised to avoid disappointment and not go to the post office to ‘check if the grant is available by any chance. The grant will not be available if it is not the day of the week when SAPO uses the last three digits of your ID number to pay.

How do I check my SASSA R350 payment date?

A little boy carrying a can. Photo: pexels.com, @dazzlejam

Source: UGC

After applying for the grant, how do you know if your application has been approved? The SASSA status check is quite straightforward.

Go to the SRD SASSA official website.

Then, click the "Application Status" symbol, followed by the "click here to check online" icon.

Fill in the blanks with the relevant information. You'll be able to see the status of your grant application.

The R350 monthly stipend will be given to qualified beneficiaries via their bank account information. Beneficiaries who do not have a bank account can get their relief cash via bank mobile transfers, the South African Post Bank, or the Post Office.

What if my cellphone number and bank account do not match?

During the application process, individuals provided their phone number, postal address and bank account number. They also had the freedom to choose their preferred payment method. However, according to the set criteria, the South African Social Security Agency cannot remit funds to a phone number registered to another person. Therefore, if the bank details you provided are yours, the funds will be credited to your bank account.

Will I receive the grant if I am not vaccinated?

The SASSA R350 grant is not conditional. Therefore, anyone qualifies for it. It does not matter whether you are vaccinated or not.

What does ‘your application is active’ mean?

According to South African Social Security Agency, this message means that the department has received your application and is reviewing it. This message is not part of the status check to tell you your application went through. Therefore, the message means you might qualify for the fund or not.

Why am I unable to check my status?

According to SASSA news, the department received millions of applications from the country's nine provinces. So, the system is processing millions of applications at once. However, SASSA announced it was working on the status check function.

How do I check my Sassa balance?

You can check your SASSA balance via your phone by following the below steps:

Dial *120*3210# or *120*69277# on your phone.

Follow the prompts.

You should then get an SMS notification.

How do I know my SRD pay date?

The SRD does not have a set payment date, according to the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA). Instead, SASSA schedules your SASSA R350 payment date using the last three digits of your ID Number.

These details about SASSA payments clear all the doubts about the funds. If you are a beneficiary, ensure to check for the disbursement only after receiving a message from SASSA.

READ ALSO: How do I check my NSFAS application status in 2022? Guide

Briefly.co.za recently published complete and straightforward details about the NSFAS application status check. If you wish to check the status of your application, check out these details.

NSFAS is a financial scheme that allows students in universities and TVET colleges to access funds in terms of bursaries. Applicants are required to pay the loan once they graduate and secure jobs.

Source: Briefly News