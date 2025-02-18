A determined schoolboy from Ghazi, Botswana, found an innovative way to get to school despite heavy flooding in his village

The viral video shows the resourceful learner using plastic chairs as stepping stones to navigate through flooded streets

Netizens were divided in their reactions, with some praising his dedication while others questioned the safety of his creative solution

One boy's unique method of getting to school through flooded roads went viral. Images: Klaus Vedfelt and Gerald French

A young learner's determination to attend school has captured social media attention after he was filmed using plastic chairs to cross flooded streets in Ghzi, Botswana. The video, shared by the Facebook page @KasiHustler, shows the innovative student placing chairs one after another to create a makeshift path through the water.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

Understanding the flood situation

The creative solution comes during severe weather conditions in Botswana, where the Ministry of Environment and Tourism issued a flash flood watch from January 9-13, 2025. The widespread thundershowers caused by moisture from the Inter-tropical Convergence Zone have resulted in saturated soils and significant water accumulation in low-lying areas, leading to hazardous conditions across the country.

The National Disaster Management Office has also warned of potential impacts, including drowning risks, infrastructure damage, power outages, and dangerous driving conditions. Officials have advised residents to move to higher ground in flood-prone areas and avoid travelling through water, making the student's improvised solution particularly concerning from a safety perspective.

One boy's method of getting to school went viral after he came up with a solution to get through flooded roads. Images: @KasiHustler

Mzansi reacts to student's determination

@Patrick Walter Knock suggested:

"Water boots would do the trick or walking in the water then dress at school, that is what we did."

@Fortune Masilela declared:

"I will NEVER risk so much for school sorry🤣😂"

@Boikanyo BeeKay criticized:

"There is no commitment here, the boy is just playing. If he was serious he was gonna wear shorts and flops and change when he gets to school."

@Gladiatoor Nevrlose argued:

"Just to pass and be useless like the rest of the graduates. School is useless."

@Ntando shared:

"Hai, but is it safe to be walking through water like that?"

@Nhlanhla Gwala advised:

"Wear shorts, take trousers and change at school."

@Morena Khanye praised:

"Simple idea to solve a problem. This young man is educated and Kudos to his commitment to get to school. He didn't come up with excuses but came up with a solution. Keep up the commitment and dedication. He will be a great leader in future. 🤞🏽"

