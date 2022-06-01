Who is José Trinidad Marín? Age, children, wife, career, profiles, net worth

José Trinidad Marín, popularly known as Trino Marín, was the first husband of late Latina singer Jenni Rivera. After the couple's marriage ended in 1992, José made global headlines after he was publicly accused of sexually molesting her daughters and his sister-in-law. The man is currently serving his 31-year prison sentence. Keep reading for more fascinating details.

The late Jenni Rivera has an interesting biography that is both amusing and saddening. She married Trino in her teens but did not want her situation to blur her dreams. She proceeded to have three failed marriages, record-breaking hits and a saddening demise.

José Trinidad Marín's profiles summary and bio

Birth name José Trinidad Marín Other names Trino Marin Date of birth 15th February 1964 Age 58 years in 2022 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Mexico Nationality American-Mexican Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Height 5 feet 10 inches Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Brown Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Former wife Late Latina singer Jenni Rivera (from 1984 to 1992) Children Jacquie Compos, Michael Marin, and Chiquis Rivera Profession Former administrative manager at a restaurant Criminal status Convicted sex offender Prison sentence 31 years in prison without parole

José Trinidad Marín's age and early life

The convicted sex offender Trino Marin was born on 15th February 1964 in Mexico and is 58 years in 2022. He spent his early years in Mexico before his family relocated to the United States.

José Trinidad Marín’s wife and children

Trino married 15-year-old Jenni in 1984, and he was 20 years old. He met his wife in high school, and she was already pregnant when they decided to tie the knot.

José tried to make Jenni quit college and be a stay-at-home mom, but she did not want to miss her education. This led to frequent disagreements that escalated into physical abuse. She proceeded to study business administration at California State University and later got a job in real estate. The couple ended their marriage in 1992, and he decided to relocate to Riverside County.

Five years after Trino Marin and Jenni Rivera's divorce, she learnt that Trino had also sexually abused her younger sister Rosie Rivera and her two daughters. In her divorce documents, she had only cited physical and mental abuse.

The former couple had three children during their troubled marriage. Their firstborn, daughter Chiquis Rivera, was born on 26th June 1985, when Jenni was still a teenager. The second child, daughter Jacqui, arrived on 20th November 1989, and their third born, son Michael, was born on 11th September 1991.

José Trinidad Marín's children are all doing well in their respective fields. Chiquis is a talented musician like her late mother, while Michael and Jacqui are actors.

After her divorce, the late Jenni Rivera proceeded to marry again twice and had two more children. She pursued music and became an international superstar. Unfortunately, she met her demise in December 2012 after being involved in a fatal plane crash.

José Trinidad Marín’s career

When Trino met Jenni Rivera, he was working odd jobs to make a living. He later landed the position of administrative manager at an American-Mexican café. He lost his manager job after sexually assaulting an employee.

What happened to Trino Marin?

In 1997, Jenni's sister Rosa Rivera publicly accused Trino of sexually abusing her and his daughters Chiquis and Jacqui. Medical records proved her accusations, and Trino decided to flee. He was on the run for about nine years before being arrested in April 2006. In 2007, José was found guilty of sexually assaulting his daughter and Jenni's younger sister Rosie at Long Beach Superior Court. He was sentenced to 31 years in prison without parole.

José Trinidad Marín’s net worth

The former husband of the Mexican singer Jenni Rivera had an estimated net worth of between $600,000 and $800,000 before his arrest. His current fortune is not known. On the other hand, his former wife, the late Jenni Rivera, had a net worth of $25 million at the time of her death in December 2012.

What did Chiquis' dad do to her?

Her dad Trino Marin sexually assaulted her when she was young. She has publicly forgiven him, although José is yet to ask her and his other victims for forgiveness.

What did Juan Lopez die of?

Juan Lopez, a Spanish actor and singer, succumbed to pneumonia-related complications in July 2009 while serving a narcotics trafficking sentence in prison. Lopez was Jenni Rivera's second husband. They married in 1997 and had two kids, Jenicka (1997) and Juan Angel (2001). The couple divorced in 2003 due to Lopez's extra-marital affairs. Juan was arrested and convicted in 2007 on narcotics trafficking charges.

Who is José Trinidad Marín’s wife?

The convicted sexual assault offender was married to late Latina singer Jenni Rivera from 1984 to 1992. The couple divorced due to José's physical and mental abuse. It is unclear if José proceeded to marry again.

José Trinidad Marín adds to the long list of sexual assault aggressors, and sadly, those close to him were his victims. His daughter has already forgiven him, which gives him another chance at redemption. Hopefully, he will be a completely changed man when he finishes his prison sentence.

