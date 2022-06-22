Who is Ysabel Jordan? Everything to know about Michael Jordan's Daughter

Michael Jordan's daughter Ysabel Jordan became an overnight sensation before she was even born. But unlike other celebrity kids, she has been raised under the grid. Join us as we explore the little-known facts about her.

Former professional athlete Michael Jeffrey, also known as MJ, wanted to raise his kids off the limelight. So, not much is known of them. Nevertheless, they have, one way or the other, found themselves on most tabloid pages. Here is everything you should know about Michael Jordan's daughter Ysabel Jordan.

Profile summary and bio

Date of birth 9 February 2014 Place of birth West Palm Beach, Florida Zodiac sign Aquarius Age 8 years (as of June 2022) Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Father Michael Jeffrey (MJ) Mother Yvette Prieto Ysabel Jordan's twin sister Victoria Height 3 ft 2 in Weight 23 kg

Who is Ysabel Jordan?

She is a celebrity kid who rose to fame even before being born. But, of course, that is because of the celebrity status of her parents. So, here is what you should know about her.

Ysabel Jordan's parents

She is the daughter of one of the NBA's greatest players, Michael Jeffrey, and Cuban-American model, Yvette Prieto. The two tied the knot in 2013 after five years of dating.

Michael allegedly popped the million-dollar question over the 2011 Christmas weekend. The lovebirds celebrated their engagement on a private yacht in the French Riviera.

The engagement was followed by a lavish wedding at The Church of Bethesda-By-The Sea. Previously, the NBA legend was married to Juanita Vanoy.

Ysabel Jordan's age

She was born on 9 February 2014 in West Palm Beach, Florida, alongside her twin sister. Most people may not be familiar with this because the twins live low-key lives.

Again, the news of the celebrity kid having a twin has been on most tabloid pages because her parents never announced they were expecting twins. They only announced they were expectant on 30 November 2013.

It may explain the many questions you find online about the twins. Some of them include 'are Ysabel and Victoria Jordan twins?' or 'are Michael Jordan's twins identical?' or 'how old is Victoria Jordan?' The identical twins are eight years old as of June 2022.

They are Michael's firstborn children with Yvette Prietto. He has three kids (Jeffrey (born 1988), Marcus (born 1990), Jasmine (born 1992), and Juanita.

Ethnicity and upbringing

Ysabel and her sister Victoria are of American descent from their father's side and Cuban descent from their mother's. But, despite the fame that comes with their celebrity title, their parents have brought them up privately. So, little is known about their education and upbringing.

Where does the name Ysabel originate from?

Michael and Yvette chose the name Ysabel, which means gift from God in Spanish and devoted to God in Latin. It is believed to originate from the Hebrew names Elizabeth and Isabel.

What is Ysabel Jordan's height?

She has an estimated height of 3 ft 2 in. However, she is still growing, meaning that her height will increase over the years.

What is Ysabel Jordan's net worth?

None of Ysabel Jordan's profiles has revealed her net worth. But, if her parents' success is anything to go by, she is expected to be worth a fortune in the near future.

So, how much Michael Jordan is worth right now? His estimated net worth is $2.2 billion. How rich is Jordan's wife? Her net worth stands at $50 million in 2022.

Michael Jordan's daughter Ysabel Jordan is one of his twin daughters. However, little is known about her or her identical sister Victoria. This is because her parents have chosen to raise them away from the public eye.

