Who is Noah Pérez, Chris Perez’s son? Age, family, syndrome, profiles, net worth

Noah Pérez is the only son of Chris Perez, a famous Mexican-American guitarist and songwriter. The guitarist is famously known for being a band member of Tejano, Selena y Los Dinos. It was among the best bands in the US until the death of its lead singer, Selena Quintanilla Pérez. In case you do not know, Selena was Chris Perez’s first wife, but that aside, who is Noah Pérez?

Noah Pérez is a celebrity child. He was born into a family of well-known celebrities. His mother is an actress, while his father is a renowned guitarist and songwriter who dabbles as an entrepreneur, author, and producer. Since his birth, many people have wanted to know more about Noah; however, he has been kept away from the public's prying eyes.

Noah Pérez’s profile summary

Birth name Noah Pérez Famous as Noah Pérez’s only son Gender Male Date of birth 5 April 2005 Age 17 years old (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth United States of America Current residence San Antonio, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Mexican-American) Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Vanessa Villanueva Father Christopher Gilbert Pérez Grandmother Carmen Medina Grandfather Gilbert Pérez Siblings One (Cassie Pérez)

Noah Pérez’s bio

Noah was born in the United States into the family of Christopher Gilbert Pérez and Vanessa Villanueva. Is Chris Pérez Mexican? He is of mixed ethnicity; his parents have Mexican-American roosts.

His father is a star in the world of music and entrepreneurship, while his mother is an actress. Noah Pérez’s mother is known for Forgotten Memories, where she plays Gaby Valdez.

Before meeting Vanessa, Chris was married to the singer and fashion model Selena Quintanilla. She was popularly known as the “Queen of Tejano music.” Her talent saw her bag several awards before she met her untimely death in 1995. Yolanda Saldívar brutally murdered the singer.

Her death deeply affected Christopher until he met Vanessa Villanueva through a mutual friend called John Garza in 2001. However, Perez and Selena had already divorced due to the guitarist’s heavy alcoholism and drug abuse. Nonetheless, her death was a big blow to him, her family, and the entire world.

Currently, Noah Pérez's parents are divorced. Chris Perez and Vanessa Villanueva went their separate ways in 2008. Several sources have since come up with various theories on why the ex-couple ended their marriage. Some allege that it is because of Chris’s love for his late wife, while others claim that it is because of his alcoholism and drug abuse.

Noah Pérez’s sister

Who is Chris Perez's daughter? Chris and Vanessa’s marriage resulted in the birth of two children. In other words, Noah is not the only child in his family. He has one older sibling, a sister, meaning that he is the lastborn in the family. The name of her older sister is Cassie Pérez.

Once in a while, she shares Noah’s pictures on her Instagram page. Also, based on the photos, the two share a close bond. The now 22-year-old is an up-and-coming actress and model.

What is Noah Pérez's age?

The lad is 17 years old as of 2022. He was born on 5 April 2005. Additionally, his zodiac sign is Aries.

Why is Noah Pérez famous?

He is famous for being the son of celebrity parents. Vanessa Villanueva’s son is yet to choose a career path. However, based on a few early indications, he might follow in his father’s footsteps. His father has shared pictures of him playing a few instruments, such as the drum. In one post, he said,

In my favorite place tonight. My house...with my son...drum lessons. Daddy Duties. Noah's getting it. Can you guys imagine a recording with me playing all the music, my daughter singing, and my son on drums? That'd be cool!

What is Noah Pérez’s net worth?

There is no information about his net worth, as he is still under the care of his parents. However, his father is estimated to have a net worth of $1 million.

Noah Pérez's syndrome condition

Noah was born with down syndrome. It is a genetic condition that occurs when the cell division results in an extra chromosome 21. Usually, it affects someone’s cognitive abilities. Often, it also results in developmental differences such as almond-shaped eyes, Short neck, flatter face, tiny ears, and a tongue that sticks out.

Her mother was allegedly aware of his son's condition during the pregnancy stage. Some sources have also speculated that he was offered an option to abort him, but he turned it down.

When did Selena announce her marriage?

She publicly announced her marriage to Perez on 2 April 1992. Her parents, however, were not happy with the announcement and opposed the marriage.

Is Chris Pérez still married?

No. Since separating from Vanessa, he has remained single. He is now focused on his music career and raising his two children. On the other hand, Vanessa has kept her entire life under wraps.

Noah Pérez is a celebrity teenager from the United States. He comes from a family of singers, actresses, and models. Based on early indications, he might follow in his father’s footsteps. Indeed, disability is not ability.

