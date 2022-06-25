Who is Carmella Wallace? Age, children, spouse, ethnicity, profiles, net worth

Who is Carmella Wallace? She is a famous American businesswoman who is the mother of the late rapper Juice WRLD who died on December 8, 2019. She was very supportive of her son's music career, and she, at one time, quit her job to become her son's representative during his early days. This article has more info about her family, net worth, personal life, and more.

Carmella Wallace is the mother of Juice WRLD. She is celebrated for having played a crucial role in her son's music career, and even after his death, she still tries to preserve his legacy. But, how does she manage that? This article has that and much more!

Carmella Wallace's profiles and bio

Full name Carmella Wallace Place of birth United States Residence Homewood, Illinois Gender Female Marital status Divorced Religion Christian Nationality American Children Two Sexual orientation Straight Famous as Juice WRLD's mother Profession Businesswoman Carmella Wallace's Instagram @ms_carm_1118 Net worth $1 million

Carmella Wallace's early life

What is Carmella Wallace's age? She was born in the United States, although her actual date of birth is not provided. However, she is estimated to be in her late 50s. Likewise, she has not provided details about her parents and siblings. She used to live with her boys in Calumet Park, Chicago, Illinois but later relocated to Homewood. Carmella Wallace's ethnicity is American.

Who are Juice Wrld's parents?

Carmella raised Jarad together with his older brother as a single parent. She divorced her husband in the early 2000s. As a result, she was left to raise the two boys single-handedly.

She enjoyed a very cordial relationship with the son until he met his death. Being a devout and conservative Christian, she was against her kids listening to hip-hop songs. But, unfortunately, Carmella Wallace's children were already exposed to rock and pop music, and as they grew older, their exposure widened.

However, she encouraged them to play musical instruments. But still, Juice WRLD insisted on pursuing music. The mother allowed him to take a year after high school and focus on music. Jarad did not take chances, released several albums and collaborated with some top artists.

Carmella Wallace quits her job

When Jarad's career began to rise, Carmella saw the need to be part of the team and manage her son. Therefore, she had to quit her job and support her son do what he loved most. As a result, she mainly was present in studios when Juice was recording his music, giving him a sense of support.

Juice WRLD

He was a celebrated American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He was born Jarad Higgins on December 2, 1998, in Chicago, Illinois and attended the Homewood-Flossmoor High School.

He learned how to play the piano at four before starting guitar and drum lessons. However, growing up, he engaged with a lousy company that introduced him to drugs and other harmful substances. Later, the drugs took a toll on his health. Sadly, Juice WRLD was pronounced dead on December 8, 2019, after a medical emergency at Chicago's Midway International Airport. The exact cause of death was not made public. However, it is believed he died from a seizure after abusing prescription drugs.

His third studio album, Legends Never Die, was released posthumously in 2020 and ended the year at no.9 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Live Free999 organization

After her son's death, Wallace launched an organization called Live Free999 in 2020, a year after Juice's death. The organization aims to support programs offering preventive measures and presenting positive means of addressing mental health. In addition, it is geared toward helping those suffering from substance abuse and their dependents.

Where is WRLD buried?

His funeral was conducted at Holy Temple Cathedral Church of God in Harvey, Illinois, near his Chicago hometown. He was later buried at Homewood Memorial Gardens, Illinois, United States.

What was Juice Wrld's worth when he died?

The American rapper had a net worth of $4 million at his death in 2019. Likewise, Carmella Wallace's net worth is estimated at $1 million. Jared was best known for his hits All Girls Are the Same and Lucid Dreams. In the 12 months following his untimely death, his estate earned $15 million from merchandise, royalty streams and other avenues. As a result, he became one of the highest-paid deceased celebrities during the period. In addition, his assets included a Miami condo, jewellery, watches, and other valuables.

Who was Juice WRLD's mother? Above is every detail you would love to know about Carmella Wallace. Despite being the mother of the late American rapper Juice WRLD, she is also a thriving businesswoman and runs an organization that supports people suffering from mental health.

